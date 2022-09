Jumbo-Visma rider regrets mistake that allowed Cosnefroy to attack alone at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec. Wout Van Aert finished fourth in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, confirming he is on form for the rapidly approaching World Championships but admitted that victory escaped Jumbo-Visma’s grip in a split second when Benoit Cosnefroy managed to get away alone with two kilometres to go.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO