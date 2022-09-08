ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Who Is Taylor Pendrith's Caddie?

By Sam Tremlett
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jILH_0hnJF7pJ00

Who Is Taylor Pendrith's Caddie?

Canadian Taylor Pendrith has had a big rise in the world golf rankings of late and this is because of good results in events like the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T2), BMW Championship (T8), and T13's at The Players Championship and Wyndham Championship. His bagman has remained the same throughout this stretch and it is Mitchell Theoret.

Interestingly Theoret used to be a professional ice-hockey player and one of the bigger teams he played for were the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League. He was with the team for four years between 2009-2013. He played a total of 216 games with the team, and in his last year, he achieved an outstanding 42 points in 35 games. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He also played in Germany, as well as Ryerson University and the University of Prince Edward Island. He then turned his focus into golf and he spoke about this on the Niagara IceDogs website in April 2022.

"I had never thought in a million years I would be doing what I’m doing. I had been playing hockey over in Norway and after a season ending injury, my good friend (Taylor Pendrith) asked me if I wanted to caddie for him one week. Fast forward almost a year and I was finishing up my season in the Czech Republic and I got the call again but this time for it to be more permanent. I ended up spending the whole summer caddying for him and then made the tough decision whether to keep pursuing hockey or give this a go."

Clearly he would decide to go down the golf route with Pendrith. Speaking about the partnership, Theoret said; "I just know his game so well. I know when he's on, what's working and when we get to the ball I can already sort of tell… what kind of shots he wants to hit into the green and off the tee."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Ball#New York Islanders#Caddie#Canadian#Bmw Championship#The Ontario Hockey League#Ryerson University
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

120
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy