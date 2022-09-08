Read full article on original website
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
411mania.com
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Shows Off New Look
John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
Booker T Comments On CM Punk's Backstage Confrontation, Compares It To His Altercation With Batista
Booker T shares his thoughts on the backstage confrontation between CM Punk and the Young Bucks. While exact details remain unclear, Punk and the Young Bucks reportedly got into an altercation after the AEW World Champion's comments at the media scrum after AEW All Out. There, Punk took several shots at Hangman Page, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. The Elite trio allegedly approached Punk, which led to what has been described as a melee. Everyone involved has since reportedly been suspended.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee
More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.
PWMania
MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson. The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers,...
Yardbarker
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changing More Of Vince McMahon’s Rules
Vince McMahon retired back in July and following his retirement Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative. Since taking over creative Triple H has made some changes to the WWE product some of which are more subtle than others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are some...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Makes WWE SmackDown Return and Powerbombs Otis
The WWE Universe was surprised to see the return of Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw, and afterward WWE revealed that he would be making his return to SmackDown this week as well. Tonight Strowman did just that, and it was in response to the Alpha Academy also making an appearance on the Blue Brand. Chad Gable thanked the crowd sarcastically and then started shooshing the crowd and revealed that they were here specifically to ruin Strowman's return to SmackDown. Gable said they had the match won before Strowman jumped them, and Gable said if Otis had seen Strowman coming he wouldn't have fallen.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Acknowledges The Bloodline During SmackDown
At WWE Clash at the Castle fans saw the debut of a NXT star as Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event which helped Roman Reigns pick up the win over Drew McIntyre. This week Solo Sikoa was officially welcomed into The Bloodline and at one point during the segment Sami Zayn told the fans to “throw those ones up.” It appears that MJF was paying attention as he took it upon himself to throw a one up when he posted the following on Twitter:
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On AEW Star Leaving The Company
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW and there have also been some departures as well. It was recently reported that Bobby Fish’s AEW contract expired last month and he is now done with the company. Fightful Select reports that AEW and Bobby...
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
411mania.com
PCO Sees Sting & Chris Jericho As Potential Dream Matches For Him
PCO may not get his dream match with The Undertaker at this point, but he sees Sting and Chris Jericho as potential iconic opponents for him. The Impact star recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and, when asked about his hopes for a match with Taker, acknowledged that the WWE Hall of Famer is likely not available considering his retirement.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Karrion Kross chokes out Drew McIntyre in main event
Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross looks to be a focal point of WWE SmackDown programming in the coming weeks. The feud between the two is simmering and close to boiling over following the events of Clash at the Castle. McIntyre was hellbent on revenge after losing to undisputed WWE universal...
KENTA dishes on AEW’s CM Punk using his Go To Sleep finisher
Before there was Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Good Brothers, and even Kazuchika Okada, there was KENTA, the first man to officially walk through the Forbidden Door between AEW and NJPW. That’s right, though it feels like a generation ago, as Cody Rhodes was still a member of the company and folks like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli weren’t, KENTA made his way onto AEW Dynamite all the way back in February of 2021 in order to attack Jon Moxley and wrestling a tag team match with Kenny Omega, Lance Archer, and the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose.
