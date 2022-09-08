ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. investigators probing Trump's political fundraising group-NY Times

 3 days ago
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Save America political fundraising group is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation in Washington D.C., the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing subpoenas described to the newspaper.

The Times said that subpoenas were issued to the leadership political action committee Trump founded as the U.S. Justice Department probes the group's formation and spending.

Junior and mid-level aides who worked in the Trump White House and on his presidential campaign also received subpoenas on Wednesday, according to the Times.

Trump's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation into Save America was first reported by ABC News.

Trump, a Republican, founded Save America days after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, a Democrat. The group has built a war chest in excess of $100 million as Trump continues to claim falsely that the election was marred by widespread voting fraud.

The subpoenas were made by a grand jury separate from the one probing a failed bid by Trump loyalists to submit slates of fake electors to overturn the 2020 election, the Times reported.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

