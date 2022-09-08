Read full article on original website
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will host a food giveaway this weekend for low-income families and older adults. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10 and continue until 9:30 a.m. or while food supplies last. The giveaway will be held at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest building on 423 W. Locust Street. Recipients are asked to bring identification and boxes to carry food home. All recipients must be Dubuque County residents.
So you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state areas. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments...
Plans are in the works to redevelop a portion of Plaza 20 in Dubuque, and also to create an easement through the area. Mentions of redevelopment in a section of Plaza 20 were made during last week’s Zoning Advisory Commission meeting, which discussed the lot that includes a building currently housing a Dubuque County GOP office, next to Harbor Freight Tools.
