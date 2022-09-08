Plans are in the works to redevelop a portion of Plaza 20 in Dubuque, and also to create an easement through the area. Mentions of redevelopment in a section of Plaza 20 were made during last week’s Zoning Advisory Commission meeting, which discussed the lot that includes a building currently housing a Dubuque County GOP office, next to Harbor Freight Tools.

