Fox5 KVVU

Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
bestoflasvegas.com

Esports an industry that will help fuel Las Vegas economy, experts say

Thousands of people packed into Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena last month to watch fighters from Pakistan and South Korea duke it out. Spectators craned their heads and some elbowed each other over key movements, likely wondering if they could replicate the moves at home — on their gaming consoles.
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Change Clears Major Hurdle

The Las Vegas Strip never stops. It's a 24/7 environment where the gaming floor never closes, restaurants and entertainment options stay open into the wee hours, and pretty much every pleasure known to man can be had at more or less any time. This 4.2-mile stretch of road has also...
8newsnow.com

Fight ends in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Police found one person with apparent stab wounds....
californiaexaminer.net

Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
8 News Now

Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
