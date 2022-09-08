Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever going to Las Vegas.
bestoflasvegas.com
Esports an industry that will help fuel Las Vegas economy, experts say
Thousands of people packed into Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena last month to watch fighters from Pakistan and South Korea duke it out. Spectators craned their heads and some elbowed each other over key movements, likely wondering if they could replicate the moves at home — on their gaming consoles.
Raymundo & His Wife Laura Won Big at Slot Machines in Las Vegas
Talk about a big win for Raymundo and his wife Laura!
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
news3lv.com
Dana Wagner temporarily says 'farewell' to waking up early for News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might notice some changes to News 3 next week. Dana Wagner will be temporarily moving to afternoon and evening newscasts beginning Monday, Sept. 12. This comes after 15 years of co-anchoring News 3 Today with his wife, Kim Wagner, who will stay on the morning desk.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Change Clears Major Hurdle
The Las Vegas Strip never stops. It's a 24/7 environment where the gaming floor never closes, restaurants and entertainment options stay open into the wee hours, and pretty much every pleasure known to man can be had at more or less any time. This 4.2-mile stretch of road has also...
8newsnow.com
Fight ends in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight Saturday near Caesars Palace led to one person being stabbed, Metro police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight near East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Police found one person with apparent stab wounds....
californiaexaminer.net
Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?
The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Jet lands safely at Harry Reid after front nose wheels fail to activate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A private jet landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport early Saturday after its nose wheels failed to activate, an airport spokesman said. The jet, a Cessna Citation 680, contacted the airport at about 7 a.m., indicating a problem with its front landing gear, according to airport spokesman Joe Rajchel. Rajchel […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
Fox5 KVVU
Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area. In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
Police: Hat, bloody shoes provided DNA evidence in reporter’s killing
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference to discuss the arrest of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in the stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German.
Timeline: Telles and interaction with newspaper reporter Jeff German
A timeline of Robert Telles' career and interaction with reporter Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, up to Wednesday's search of Telles' home in the west valley.
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
