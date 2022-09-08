Read full article on original website
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever setting foot in Las Vegas city limits.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping out on paying their bill. Robbin Forepaugh, the owner of Total Image Salon in Las Vegas, says people are leaving without paying. “It’s becoming a very big issue...
Fox5 KVVU
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
cwlasvegas.com
Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
Fox5 KVVU
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is set to host auditions as the group gears up for its upcoming 30th season. According to a news release, the company is looking for “Las Vegas’ scariest actors and actresses to join the Freakling family.”. Freakling Bros. offers...
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million
The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high-tech community farm is in the works in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas, helping those who live in a “food desert” access fresh groceries and produce. The project, spanning 70,000 square feet and slated for James Gay Park between Harrison Avenue and...
living-las-vegas.com
Discovering (Again) Lake Las Vegas
A few years before I moved to Las Vegas, my then husband and I visited a new community that opened in 1996, Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, NV. We were looking for a home and we, in fact, put money down on a small two-bedroom home with a view. Though...
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
news3lv.com
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
AREA15 Unveils ‘Guardians’ of the Gate by Belgian Artist William Sweetlove
There’s always something new at AREA15—and the latest addition to the off-Strip entertainment complex is...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Change Clears Major Hurdle
The Las Vegas Strip never stops. It's a 24/7 environment where the gaming floor never closes, restaurants and entertainment options stay open into the wee hours, and pretty much every pleasure known to man can be had at more or less any time. This 4.2-mile stretch of road has also...
travelswithelle.com
9 Best Pools In Las Vegas For Families
Some people judge Las Vegas as a place where adults party and make no place for children or families. Luckily, this is not true, and families are more than welcome!. If you’re planning a family trip to Las Vegas, especially in the spring/summer months when the sun is out and about, you’re probably looking to spend some time in the water. Since many hotels come with their own pools, you’re going to want to consider pool amenities when choosing a hotel to book.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
Raymundo & His Wife Laura Won Big at Slot Machines in Las Vegas
Talk about a big win for Raymundo and his wife Laura!
Daily Beast
How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas
John Cahill never saw it coming. In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.
Las Vegas first responders climb to the top of The STRAT to honor 9/11 heroes
The first responders, dressed in full gear, will climb 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.
Las Vegas New Yacht Rock Residency
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas’ first yacht rock residency is dropping anchor at The Rio. The Docksiders have their first show tonight and JC Fernandez takes us inside The Rio with a preview.
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
‘A man of great kindness,’ former Las Vegas City Council member dies at 59
Former Las Vegas City Council member, Steven Dale Ross, died at his home on Thursday at the age of 59.
Comments / 4