Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail

Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Plenty of shopping in store for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Its construction on the Strip stalled for more than a decade, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas finally appears to have momentum for a winter 2023 opening. The 67-story, blue-glass structure will include a 90,000-square-foot shopping district with 35 luxury retail concepts across two levels, project officials recently announced. "Fontainebleau Las Vegas'...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Tequila Bar Opening on the Strip is Literally Underground

Resorts World Las Vegas is opening a new bar and lounge, Jalisco Underground, on September 15. Located directly underneath Wally’s Wine and Spirits, the cocktail bar will feature a collection of agave-based cocktails and Mexican bar food. The chandelier-lit bar is literally underground and will entertain with modern Mexican music and DJs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas goes for 'rustic elegance' in its remodel

To mark its 25th year in Las Vegas, the Silverton Casino Hotel is remodeling its 300 guestrooms and suites with three distinct "design stories." "This is more than a room remodel," Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said. "This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience."
LAS VEGAS, NV
James Brown
8 News Now

Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’

For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Extra

Legit Reasons to Visit Las Vegas in September

Summer may be officially coming to a close, but pool season is still in effect in Las Vegas. September is a perfect time to visit Las Vegas, with the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival coming to town!. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Lamaii’s expansion continues elevating the Henderson dining scene

An old friend moved to my neighborhood a few months back, and we’ve been spending lots of time together. I head over to hang out after work, on weekends and even during my lunch break, since our relationship centers on food. And I can truly say, having Lamaii close by has made my life better.
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

AREA15 Launches“O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Immersive Art Experience

Promotional Graphic for “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers.”. (Photo Courtesy of AREA15) “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Now Open Inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-Degree Projection-Mapped Venue. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces the launch of “O’Keeffe: One Hundred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Halloween lovers can get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, as a convention dedicated to all things weird and spooky will be held in Las Vegas later this month. According to a news release, held on Sept. 17, the “Oddities and Curiosities...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TravelPulse

Experiencing Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Entertainment Capital of the World. So many nicknames, and so many stories. When tourists talk about the city, many are referring to life on the Las Vegas Strip. While there's always something to do on the city's main line to the most recognizable sights, it must be said that Vegas has equal amounts of entertainment away from the strip. You just have to know where to go.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Santana creates music magic during his Las Vegas residency

During Carlos Santana’s 10-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, fans have enjoyed an enormous number of vibrant hits. There are even some that the hippies at Woodstock watched the guitarist and his band play more than 50 years ago, legendary songs like “Evil Ways” and “Soul Sacrifice.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
LAS VEGAS, NV

