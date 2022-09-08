Read full article on original website
I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
vegas24seven.com
Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail
Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.
AREA15 Unveils ‘Guardians’ of the Gate by Belgian Artist William Sweetlove
There’s always something new at AREA15—and the latest addition to the off-Strip entertainment complex is...
travelweekly.com
Plenty of shopping in store for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Its construction on the Strip stalled for more than a decade, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas finally appears to have momentum for a winter 2023 opening. The 67-story, blue-glass structure will include a 90,000-square-foot shopping district with 35 luxury retail concepts across two levels, project officials recently announced. "Fontainebleau Las Vegas'...
Mongoose Eatery and Bar to Open in Enterprise
Little is yet known about the restaurant opening near Blue Diamond and Decatur
Eater
A Tequila Bar Opening on the Strip is Literally Underground
Resorts World Las Vegas is opening a new bar and lounge, Jalisco Underground, on September 15. Located directly underneath Wally’s Wine and Spirits, the cocktail bar will feature a collection of agave-based cocktails and Mexican bar food. The chandelier-lit bar is literally underground and will entertain with modern Mexican music and DJs.
travelweekly.com
Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas goes for 'rustic elegance' in its remodel
To mark its 25th year in Las Vegas, the Silverton Casino Hotel is remodeling its 300 guestrooms and suites with three distinct "design stories." "This is more than a room remodel," Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said. "This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience."
9 Epic Things To Do at the Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022
Life Is Beautiful, a three-day annual festival (September 16–September 18), celebrates everything that makes Las...
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
Extra
Legit Reasons to Visit Las Vegas in September
Summer may be officially coming to a close, but pool season is still in effect in Las Vegas. September is a perfect time to visit Las Vegas, with the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival coming to town!. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are also...
Fox5 KVVU
High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high-tech community farm is in the works in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas, helping those who live in a “food desert” access fresh groceries and produce. The project, spanning 70,000 square feet and slated for James Gay Park between Harrison Avenue and...
Did you know the Las Vegas Strip isn’t in Las Vegas?
Millions of tourists visit the Strip without ever setting foot in Las Vegas city limits.
Las Vegas Weekly
Lamaii’s expansion continues elevating the Henderson dining scene
An old friend moved to my neighborhood a few months back, and we’ve been spending lots of time together. I head over to hang out after work, on weekends and even during my lunch break, since our relationship centers on food. And I can truly say, having Lamaii close by has made my life better.
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 Launches“O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Immersive Art Experience
Promotional Graphic for “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers.”. (Photo Courtesy of AREA15) “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Now Open Inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-Degree Projection-Mapped Venue. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces the launch of “O’Keeffe: One Hundred...
Fox5 KVVU
City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday. According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Halloween lovers can get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, as a convention dedicated to all things weird and spooky will be held in Las Vegas later this month. According to a news release, held on Sept. 17, the “Oddities and Curiosities...
TravelPulse
Experiencing Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Entertainment Capital of the World. So many nicknames, and so many stories. When tourists talk about the city, many are referring to life on the Las Vegas Strip. While there's always something to do on the city's main line to the most recognizable sights, it must be said that Vegas has equal amounts of entertainment away from the strip. You just have to know where to go.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Santana creates music magic during his Las Vegas residency
During Carlos Santana’s 10-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, fans have enjoyed an enormous number of vibrant hits. There are even some that the hippies at Woodstock watched the guitarist and his band play more than 50 years ago, legendary songs like “Evil Ways” and “Soul Sacrifice.”
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
