34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
LOOK: John Cena Looks Rather Different These Days
There goes a classic. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history but only a handful have become the face of the company. That status takes a special level of impact and skill and there have been stretches without someone really filling in that spot. Part of the package that gets someone into that spot is the look, and now one of the biggest names in WWE history has changed up his look.
Backstage News On Most Recent AEW Talent Meeting
We’ll see what happens. According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW held a talent meeting before last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. This is in the wake of the drama that occurred at the media scrum for All Out, featuring CM Punk and The Elite. Although there are...
AEW Rampage Results – September 9, 2022
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. It’s the second night of the Tournament Of Champions and the best thing that can happen to this show is a hot match to make some of the last week go away. That is what they did on Dynamite but Rampage is a bit of a trickier subject. We do get Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara this week though and that should be enough. Let’s get to it.
First Title Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules
The card is starting. Last weekend, WWE presented one of its biggest shows of the year with Clash At The Castle in front of 60,000 fans in Cardiff, Wales. The show went pretty well, but as is usual in WWE, things have to keep going rather quickly. The next pay per view is in less than a month and WWE has started to set up the card, with the first title match already being announced.
Elias Theodorou: Ex-UFC fighter dies from cancer at age 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has died from cancer at the age of 34.Following an initial report of Theodorou’s death by BJPenn.com on Sunday (11 September), TSN suggested that the Canadian had been privately suffering from stage 4 liver cancer.Theodorou competed in the UFC between 2014 and 2019, compiling an 8-3 record in the mixed martial arts promotion.He then fought three times in three different promotions, winning on each occasion. His last fight took place in December 2021 and was a decision victory over Bellator alum Bryan Baker. The result took Theodorou’s overall MMA record to 19-3.UFC president Dana White...
Impact Wrestling Results – September 8, 2022
We’re still on the way to Victory Road and that means we should get some stuff being built up this week. That could go in a few different ways but we do at least have the main event set. In other words, it is probably time for Josh Alexander to keep dealing with Honor No More, who will be terrorized by Heath even more. Let’s get to it.
Eddie Kingston Tests Positive For COVID-19
You hate to see it. Eddie Kingston sent a message out via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s NJPW Strong tapings. So here we go, got covid won't be able to make Strong this weekend. It fucking sucks going to test again to see if I can make tv this week.
RUMOR: The Young Bucks Sent Out Feelers To Friends In WWE
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Ryan Fredrick of the Wrestling Observer, The Young Bucks sent out feelers to their friends in WWE to see about potential employment once their contracts with AEW are up. Frederick said the...
SmackDown Results – September 9, 2022
Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. Clash At The Castle has come and gone and that means it is time for the setup to Extreme Rules. The show is in less than a month and since there is not likely to be a Roman Reigns match, we’ll need a new main event. That could go in a few different ways and we might get an indication of that this week. Let’s get to it.
Matt Riddle Invades Randy Orton’s Mind While Orton Talks About His Daughter
That’s a real partner. When a pair of wrestlers get together and catch fire, there is very little like it. You know it when you see it and that is one of the most entertaining things that you can find. There is a chemistry between people and it shows you just how far entertainment can go. That is the case with a current WWE team, but one half might be accidentally driving the other crazy.
