Colonels Win Three-Straight, Defeat UIC To End Non-Conference Play
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky soccer had goals from Senior Maddy Lemery, Freshman Emma Spivey, and Junior Maia Ransom en-route to a 3-1 win over UIC on Sunday afternoon at the EKU Soccer Field. With the win, EKU (4-2) completes their non-conference slate on a three-match win streak, the...
Women’s Tennis Conference Schedule Released
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU released its 2022 women's tennis conference schedule, as the Colonels will play eight games against ASUN opponents in the spring. RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU released its 2022 women's tennis conference schedule, as the Colonels will play eight games against ASUN opponents in the spring.
Soccer Announces Time Change Against UIC
RICHMOND, Ky. -- Eastern Kentucky soccer announced its home match on Sunday, September 11th against UIC has been moved from 1:00 p.m. ET to Noon ET to combat incoming inclement weather. Gates will open 90-minutes prior to the new Noon ET start time, admission is free to the EKU Soccer...
Colonels See Season Ticket Sales Surge
RICHMOND, Ky. – With EKU's football home opener less than a week away, EKU Athletics has eclipsed its benchmarks for football season tickets sold and revenue. The increase in season tickets marks the most sold since the 2017 season. Season tickets sold and season ticket revenue is currently over a 10% increase from the 2021 season. Within these numbers, EKU has also seen a significant increase in its premium seating sales with those areas being close to capacity.
Colonels Fall To Eastern Illinois In Geri Polvino Invitational Finale
RICHMOND, Ky. – — EKU fell to Eastern Illinois, 3-1, on the final day of the Geri Polvino Invitational, presented by the Dr. Geri Polvino, Russell, Josephine, and Mary Polvino Family Legacy Endowment, Saturday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Illinois claimed the GPI Championship by going 3-0 over the...
EKU Wins Twice On First Day Of Geri Polvino Invitational
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky beat Saint Francis, 3-2, and Purdue Fort Wayne, 3-1, on the first day of the Geri Polvino Invitational, presented by the Dr. Geri Polvino, Russell, Josephine, and Mary Polvino Family Legacy Endowment, on Friday at McBrayer Arena. The GPI concludes Saturday when...
Colonels Pull Off Seven-Overtime Win At Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. – EKU football made all sorts of history on Saturday Night at Doyt Perry Stadium. The Colonels outlasted Bowling Green in seven overtimes, 59-57, to tie the mark for the second-longest overtime contest in Division I football history. EKU also earned its first victory over an FBS opponent since 2014.
