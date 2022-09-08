RICHMOND, Ky. – With EKU's football home opener less than a week away, EKU Athletics has eclipsed its benchmarks for football season tickets sold and revenue. The increase in season tickets marks the most sold since the 2017 season. Season tickets sold and season ticket revenue is currently over a 10% increase from the 2021 season. Within these numbers, EKU has also seen a significant increase in its premium seating sales with those areas being close to capacity.

