ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Reuters#South Korean#Foreign Ministry#Icbm
Daily Mail

Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile

The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy