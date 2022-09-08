Read full article on original website
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
citysuntimes.com
Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th graders have never heard of deadly drug fentanyl
On Sept. 7 the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC), the leading criminal justice resource agency in the state, released the results of its biennial statewide survey that included over 50,000 students from 301 schools in eighth, 10th and 12th grades from all 15 counties across Arizona. The Arizona Youth Survey...
KOLD-TV
First University of Arizona micro campus to serve Pascua Yaqui Tribe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a major milestone for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and the University of Arizona. This week, the first-ever micro campus opened to serve members of the tribe. The goal is to create better access to higher education and workforce training. “I hope there...
Nearly 2,000 Tucsonans participate in the 9/11 Tower Challenge
About 4,000 people across Arizona did the 9/11 tower challenge and almost half of the participants were in Tucson.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Floatation therapy rises to new levels at Levity
Water and Epsom salt are the key to sensory deprivation, according to Jason and Lindsey Krauss, the owners of Levity Wellness Center near the UA. “We specialize in sensory deprivation saltwater tank floatation therapy,” Lindsey said. “We are a small yet adorable local business that does wonderful things for the community, and we are thanked by our guests every day that we are here.”
Washington Examiner
Arizona’s new ESA school choice law is a win for everyone
Parents want options for their children’s education. That is why so many went to the Arizona legislature and the governor this year and asked them to expand the state’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account Program so that it covers all of Arizona’s students. The ESA program has been...
thisistucson.com
Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall
After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Castle Hot Springs’s New Via Ferrata Cable Climbing Course is the First of Its Kind in Ariz.
Experience the Sonoran Desert from new heights and new perspectives with Arizona’s first-ever Via Ferrata adventure course designed exclusively for Castle Hot Springs. The unique mountaineering opportunity gives guests the chance to explore the desert’s iconic red rock formations from a position few people are able to experience. Hike past towering saguaros, learn to move over rock walls and meander across a 200-foot long aerial walkway high above a canyon floor.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
monovisions.com
Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera
Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
phoenixmag.com
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September
The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
