ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santansun.com

Valley food banks getting some additional help

With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th graders have never heard of deadly drug fentanyl

On Sept. 7 the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC), the leading criminal justice resource agency in the state, released the results of its biennial statewide survey that included over 50,000 students from 301 schools in eighth, 10th and 12th grades from all 15 counties across Arizona. The Arizona Youth Survey...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

First University of Arizona micro campus to serve Pascua Yaqui Tribe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a major milestone for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and the University of Arizona. This week, the first-ever micro campus opened to serve members of the tribe. The goal is to create better access to higher education and workforce training. “I hope there...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11

PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur

PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Veterinary School#Veterinary Hospital#Cbs#University Of Arizona
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Floatation therapy rises to new levels at Levity

Water and Epsom salt are the key to sensory deprivation, according to Jason and Lindsey Krauss, the owners of Levity Wellness Center near the UA. “We specialize in sensory deprivation saltwater tank floatation therapy,” Lindsey said. “We are a small yet adorable local business that does wonderful things for the community, and we are thanked by our guests every day that we are here.”
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona’s new ESA school choice law is a win for everyone

Parents want options for their children’s education. That is why so many went to the Arizona legislature and the governor this year and asked them to expand the state’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account Program so that it covers all of Arizona’s students. The ESA program has been...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall

After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Castle Hot Springs’s New Via Ferrata Cable Climbing Course is the First of Its Kind in Ariz.

Experience the Sonoran Desert from new heights and new perspectives with Arizona’s first-ever Via Ferrata adventure course designed exclusively for Castle Hot Springs. The unique mountaineering opportunity gives guests the chance to explore the desert’s iconic red rock formations from a position few people are able to experience. Hike past towering saguaros, learn to move over rock walls and meander across a 200-foot long aerial walkway high above a canyon floor.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
AZFamily

Counties with the most seniors in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
ARIZONA STATE
monovisions.com

Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera

Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

The Arizona State Fair Returns This September

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy