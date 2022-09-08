ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harvard business school fellow says Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company'

A Harvard business school fellow believes that Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and that he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company.'. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is hurtling toward failure as long as Zuckerberg is CEO, according...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy