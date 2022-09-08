Read full article on original website
Harvard business school fellow says Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company'
A Harvard business school fellow believes that Mark Zuckerberg has 'poor leadership skills' and that he is 'continuing to derail Meta' because he is the reason 'people are turning away from the company.'. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is hurtling toward failure as long as Zuckerberg is CEO, according...
The largest decline of reading scores in 30 years happened during the pandemic, new study finds
Recent national test results displayed the impact of school closures during the pandemic.
California promises its residents that Biden's student-loan forgiveness will not be taxed
Some states like Indiana and North Carolina said they will impose state taxes on Biden's student-debt relief. California vows that won't happen.
