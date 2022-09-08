Blacks complained about being left out of government. Governments run municipalities. So Blacks ran and won government elections Now they need to work, running municipalities and it’s not easy. Sadly some of those elected won based on race. But they won - and now they have their cities. Make it work!
I am white but my son lives Lin Annapolis and his Warner is gross and full of chemicals. We have well and septic and I am glad. City water just about any where is gross. Not a color issue. Baltimore has such old pipes and the water that used to come from local water supply has changed dramatically. Get Mayor Scott to man up . He should have told Baltimoreans about the water as soon as he knew. I don’t care for him, nothing personal but he talks the talk but does not walk the talk he ran promised when he ran for election. Needs much more experience.
