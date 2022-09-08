ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 16

Easton Md
3d ago

Blacks complained about being left out of government. Governments run municipalities. So Blacks ran and won government elections Now they need to work, running municipalities and it’s not easy. Sadly some of those elected won based on race. But they won - and now they have their cities. Make it work!

Reply
5
Susan Furlong
3d ago

I am white but my son lives Lin Annapolis and his Warner is gross and full of chemicals. We have well and septic and I am glad. City water just about any where is gross. Not a color issue. Baltimore has such old pipes and the water that used to come from local water supply has changed dramatically. Get Mayor Scott to man up . He should have told Baltimoreans about the water as soon as he knew. I don’t care for him, nothing personal but he talks the talk but does not walk the talk he ran promised when he ran for election. Needs much more experience.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Washington

5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Jackson, MS
Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Baltimore

If you’re a fan of Greek fare and live in Baltimore or are visiting the city soon, you’re in luck. Like many big cities, Baltimore, Maryland, has its fair share of delicious Greek spots, so you can satisfy you’re craving for dolmades, Souvlaki, and Baklava anytime you want.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#White Water#Drinking Water#Economic Inequality#Black People#Racism
weaa.org

Making Black America | Baltimore Visionaries -Freeman Hrawbowski

Visionaries share their perspective and stories about Baltimore's racial, political, and social history in one-on-one interviews on Today With Dr. Kaye. Topics include redlining, faith and religion, politics, Pennsylvania Avenue and the Arts and Music District, racial segregation, and the struggle for civil rights.
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views

Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
NAACP
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

EPA launches investigation into Jackson water crisis

The Environmental Protection Agency has launched a review of the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, which left thousands of residents without water for days, an official confirmed to CBS News Saturday. Jennifer Kaplan, spokesperson for the EPA's Office of Inspector General (OIG), told CBS News that the agency had launched...
JACKSON, MS
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Baltimore (Something for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many things to keep you entertained and busy when visiting Baltimore. From museums and attractions to shopping and outdoor recreation, this part of Maryland is the perfect destination for anyone who loves history, art, and being active. Known as the home of NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, there is plenty of spirit and energy in this city.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5ny.com

3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland

Authorities in Maryland say that three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds in a home on Friday morning. The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in the home after a...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Photos from Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore brings fun and excitement by sea, by sky and on land. LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. Visitors can meet sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
CAMBRIDGE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy