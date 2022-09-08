ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

“Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that...
A Texas Thing 🤠

“You may all go to Hell, and I will go to Texas.”. County Line Magazine’s regional focus allows us to spotlight the state’s best musicians, artists, actors, and other interesting people. In this issue we look at stories of three Texans whose works elevate the Lone Star State.
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
WASHINGTON, DC
DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response

“DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
UVALDE, TX

