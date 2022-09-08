ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

WSVN-TV

Ceremonies commemorating 21st anniversary of 9/11 held at FLL, Tropical Park

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians came together to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 21 years after the attacks that shook the nation and the world. 7News cameras captured bagpipe players in kilts at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where Broward County officials held their ceremony,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man who went missing from hospital in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 57-year-old man who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Arnold Anthony Harris was last seen at the Florida Medical Center, located along West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeowner hurt while trying to put out house fire in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Wilton Manors and left the homeowner injured. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at a single-story house on the 2900 block of Northwest First Avenue, at around 9:25 p.m., Saturday.
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows burglar breaking into mailboxes at Hialeah business complex

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a mail thief who, they said, targeted a business complex in Hialeah. Surveillance footage captured the burglar as he pulled up to the complex, located along the 8300 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, in a Dodge Challenger, early Wednesday morning. Within seconds,...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting 2 teens in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teenagers has been caught and cuffed. Police arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez, Friday. According to detectives, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud. On Wednesday night, the two victims,...
HIALEAH, FL

