NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO