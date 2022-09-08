Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Ceremonies commemorating 21st anniversary of 9/11 held at FLL, Tropical Park
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians came together to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 21 years after the attacks that shook the nation and the world. 7News cameras captured bagpipe players in kilts at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where Broward County officials held their ceremony,...
WSVN-TV
Former Miami director of protocol remembers organizing 1991 Vizcaya party for Queen Elizabeth II
MIAMI (WSVN) - As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, South Floridians continue to open up about the lasting impression the monarch left during her 1991 visit to the Sunshine State. Thirty-one years ago, when the queen request a trip to Miami in May, Manuel Soto was the director of...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 5-year-old boy who went missing near West Palm Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Dahud Jolicoeur after he was reported missing on Friday. Investigators said the...
WSVN-TV
11 vehicles scorched after fire sparks in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins game; no reported injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A tailgate party celebrating the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the season had a destructive aftermath after a fire broke out and consumed nearly a dozen vehicles in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium. Sunday afternoon’s blaze in a remote parking lot of...
WSVN-TV
PBSO: 5-year-old who went missing near West Palm Beach found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing near West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Dahud Jolicoeur was located on Saturday near a waterway about a block away from his home.
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 dead; police continue investigation
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was found dead after a shooting in South Florida. On Monday morning, an active investigation took place in Miami Gardens at Northwest 196th lane near Northwest 33rd Avenue. Roads remained open as several police cars lined the street as they searched the area.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man who went missing from hospital in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 57-year-old man who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Arnold Anthony Harris was last seen at the Florida Medical Center, located along West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 9 p.m. on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Police: 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate may be in Pompano Beach area
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate. According to Margate Police, Sarah Ramkhelawan left her home along the 100 block of Southwest 69th Terrace sometime between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The teen...
WSVN-TV
$100K Escalade stolen from North Miami Beach home; owner believes wireless key fob was hacked
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.
WSVN-TV
1st responders gear up for 5th Gold Ribbon Parade for childhood cancer awareness
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders geared up for a special caravan to raise awareness of children who are fighting cancer. Police officers and firefighters on Saturday morning lined up their vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade for the start of the fifth annual Gold Ribbon Parade. The parade aims to...
WSVN-TV
Feel Good Coffee Lounge in Hialeah Gardens serves up java with a health kick
A good cup of coffee can get you through a whole morning, but how about a latte with a little health kick? At Hialeah Gardens’ newest coffee spot, feeling good is about taking care of what’s on the inside, and with their Rx lattes, you’ll be enjoying the good vibes all day long.
WSVN-TV
Homeowner hurt while trying to put out house fire in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Wilton Manors and left the homeowner injured. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at a single-story house on the 2900 block of Northwest First Avenue, at around 9:25 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Miami community shaken by fatal shooting of ‘Grandma Liz’ outside home demands justice
MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community still reeling from a shooting a City of Miami neighborhood that left an 89-year-old woman dead is asking for answers in the incident, as residents mourn the loss of a beloved figure. Elizabeth Level was knows and “Grandma Liz” in the neighborhood when shots...
WSVN-TV
Woman says carjackers in North Miami stole car with her blind dog inside
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman visiting South Florida is heartbroken after, she said, two carjackers who targeted her took off in a friend’s car with her blind 14-year-old dog still inside. Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim, who identified herself as Valentina, described how her trip...
WSVN-TV
89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
WSVN-TV
Video shows burglar breaking into mailboxes at Hialeah business complex
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a mail thief who, they said, targeted a business complex in Hialeah. Surveillance footage captured the burglar as he pulled up to the complex, located along the 8300 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, in a Dodge Challenger, early Wednesday morning. Within seconds,...
WSVN-TV
Western High School placed on lockdown following reports of an armed student
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown following reports of a student possibly armed with a gun. Davie Police arrived to Western High School at 1200 Southwest 136th Avenue to search for the student, Friday afternoon. According to reports, a student showed another student...
WSVN-TV
Teen connected to two separate crimes in Northwest Miami-Dade sworn into juvenile court
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old subject was sworn into juvenile court, Friday. Emmanuel Morales is accused of shooting two 12-year-old boys as they were waiting for the school bus in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning. His mother was also at the court house and told the judge her son...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting 2 teens in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teenagers has been caught and cuffed. Police arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez, Friday. According to detectives, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud. On Wednesday night, the two victims,...
