RLJ Lodging Trust Introduces Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton (“Zachari Dunes”) in Oxnard, California on October 1, 2022, as a 250-all-suite lifestyle resort, following a transformative renovation and brand conversion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005069/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
RLJ Lodging Trust Relaunches Iconic Charleston, SC Property, The Mills House Hotel, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch on October 1, 2022 of The Mills House Hotel (“Mills House”), located in the heart of downtown Charleston’s historic French Quarter neighborhood, following a transformative conversion to a lifestyle hotel and affiliation with the Curio Collection by Hilton. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005063/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Is there room for yet another major music festival in SoCal? Primavera Sound is about to find out
Launching any music festival is risky, but between inflation and an oversaturated market, the upcoming L.A. edition of Primavera Sound faces unique challenges.
Axis Communications Unveils Latest Solutions for Integrating Sight, Sound, Analytics and More at the 2022 Global Security Exchange
CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- As the needs of system integrators and users continue to evolve, Axis introduces new easy-to-integrate and scalable solutions at GSX 2022. Axis product and solutions experts plan to demo their latest offering at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, September 12-14, including a next-generation panoramic dome camera, a new compact door controller capable of storing 250k credentials, a connectivity hub to securely integrate audio equipment and sensors, and an AI-based time-in-area object analytics feature. All of these latest quality solutions from Axis are designed to be flexible, easy-to-configure and include built-in cybersecurity features. This...
Kingston Announces Hardware-Encrypted IronKey Keypad 200 USB Drive
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the release of the Kingston IronKey™ Keypad 200 (KP200 ), the industry’s first drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005061/en/ Kingston IronKey™ Keypad 200, the industry’s first drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data, with alphanumeric keypad and multi-PIN option. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scotsman Guide's latest sentiment survey confirms mortgage originators' market concerns
BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- The first half of 2022 has been proof positive that a lot can change quickly in the real estate market, and Scotsman Guide’s latest Mortgage Originator Sentiment Survey (MOSS) results confirm that perceptions of the lending landscape have turned. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005238/en/ Scotsman Guide’s latest sentiment survey confirms mortgage originators’ market concerns. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoreLogic: Mortgage Fraud Risk Drops by 7.5% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2022
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, released its latest Mortgage Fraud Report. The report shows a 7.5% year-over-year decrease in fraud risk at the end of the second quarter of 2022, as measured by the CoreLogic Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index. The decline in mid-2022 follows a large increase seen in the same period in 2021 and is partially due to the recalibration of CoreLogic’s scoring model in the first quarter of 2022. Since that update, higher risks were recorded during months in the second quarter, particularly for certain types of mortgage fraud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005394/en/ Fraud Trends - National Index (Graphic: Business Wire)
