IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, released its latest Mortgage Fraud Report. The report shows a 7.5% year-over-year decrease in fraud risk at the end of the second quarter of 2022, as measured by the CoreLogic Mortgage Application Fraud Risk Index. The decline in mid-2022 follows a large increase seen in the same period in 2021 and is partially due to the recalibration of CoreLogic’s scoring model in the first quarter of 2022. Since that update, higher risks were recorded during months in the second quarter, particularly for certain types of mortgage fraud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005394/en/ Fraud Trends - National Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO