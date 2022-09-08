Read full article on original website
Jackson Junior High staff members return after having students lunch outside during extreme heat
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Unified School District announced on Friday that two staff members of Jackson Junior High School will return to campus after being placed on administrative leave for having students eat lunch outside during a 115 degree day. On Tuesday, the superintendent of the district, Torie F. Gibson, stated that […]
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 46,587 acres. While […]
Mountain Democrat
Apple Hill hosts Locals Days
The Apple Hill Growers Association wants to show its appreciation to neighbors for supporting local farms and wineries with Locals Days 2022 celebration. Sept. 10 & 11 El Dorado County residents will receive special discounts from more than a dozen Apple Hill growers. “The Apple Hill growers have been farming...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sierra College opens emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees; Auburn church site closes
An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opened at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents under mandatory evacuation can access the shelter, operated by the American Red Cross, at Sierra College, 5100...
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Folsom to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning
The City of Folsom will hold a public gathering on Sunday, Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives and commemorate the ultimate sacrifices made by first responders. This event will be located at Folsom City Lions Park and begin promptly at 8:46 a.m. Local dignitaries and first responders...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer SPCA helps county Animal Services with Mosquito Fire animal evacuees
Since Placer County Animal Services has been inundated with animal evacuees due to the Mosquito Fire, according to Placer SPCA CEO Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA is working in tandem to support the county’s Animal Services efforts. The Placer SPCA is “doing everything possible to alleviate the strain they are...
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
eyeofthetigernews.com
New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot
As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
kion546.com
‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m...
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
Mountain Democrat
Forest fire enters county
Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
Schools closed due to Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As the insatiable Mosquito Fire continues to burn uncontained, some schools in El Dorado and Placer counties are closing. In El Dorado County, all Black Oak Mine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday. In Placer County, Foresthill Divide School will also be...
Patrons at Roseville mall mistake falling tables for gunshots after fight, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department says reports of an active shooter at the Galleria mall were unfounded. Police spokesperson Rob Baquera told ABC10 that a fight broke out at the mall's food court, which resulted in tables being knocked over. In a message to ABC10, Baquera said the...
visitlodi.com
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free. The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
