Folsom, CA

FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Apple Hill hosts Locals Days

The Apple Hill Growers Association wants to show its appreciation to neighbors for supporting local farms and wineries with Locals Days 2022 celebration. Sept. 10 & 11 El Dorado County residents will receive special discounts from more than a dozen Apple Hill growers. “The Apple Hill growers have been farming...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Folsom, CA
California Society
Folsom, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City of Folsom to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning

The City of Folsom will hold a public gathering on Sunday, Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives and commemorate the ultimate sacrifices made by first responders. This event will be located at Folsom City Lions Park and begin promptly at 8:46 a.m. Local dignitaries and first responders...
FOLSOM, CA
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA
eyeofthetigernews.com

New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot

As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Forest fire enters county

Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free.  The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe

Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
SAN JOSE, CA

