motor1.com
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition sounds fierce on the race track
The Toyota GR Corolla carves a spot for the automaker in the hot-hatch segment. The base model will arrive later this year, but today’s bit of news involves the hotter GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The car broke cover in June, a few months after the regular GR Corolla debuted, increasing the car’s torque output and reducing its curb weight.
motor1.com
Mustang Mach-E GT drag races Model Y, GV60 in crossover showdown
A new Sam CarLegion YouTube video lines up three hot electric crossovers for a series of competitive drag races. The segment is more crowded than ever, giving consumers a plethora of performance choices, but they are not all equal. The video determines which of the three is the best to take to the drag strip.
motor1.com
VW ID. Xtreme Concept debuts as AWD electric off-roader
Volkswagen unveiled the 2023 ID.4 with a starting price of £37,900 for the new base model. The German company is now previewing what the electric crossover can do off the paved roads with some modifications. With the ID. Xtreme concept unveiled today in Locarno, VW possibly previews factory upgrades and accessories that are hopefully going to be available to customers soon.
motor1.com
F1 champ Max Verstappen has fun in the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R
Honda had a metered rollout of the all-new 2023 Civic Type R over the summer. The model broke cover in July, but we didn’t learn about its performance specs until late last month. The car is still weeks away from launching, but 2021 Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen got some track time with the Type R in a new video from the Honda Australia YouTube channel.
motor1.com
Mercedes-Benz Vans prepares for full electrification
Mercedes-Benz Vans announced acceleration of its electric transformation with future plans for European manufacturing sites. The German manufacturing intends to gradually phase out fossil fuels and focus on all-electric models. By the middle of this decade, all newly introduced vans by Mercedes-Benz will be electric only, the company says. Mercedes-Benz...
motor1.com
Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that talks between his team and Porsche over a future collaboration in Formula 1 broke down because the two companies had “quite different DNA." Porsche had been pursuing a partnership that would see it badge the 2026 power unit currently being developed by...
motor1.com
Red Bull F1 driver Perez appears on new Iron Maiden tour t-shirt
British metal icons Iron Maiden are currently embarking on the second part of their Legacy of the Beast world tour, which was postponed at the start of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last few weeks, the band has been on the second leg of its 2022 jaunt,...
motor1.com
2023 Lincoln Corsair Teased One Last Time Before September 12 Debut
The debut of the 2023 Lincoln Corsair is just around the corner. To pump up its debut, Ford's luxury brand has dropped a final teaser of the compact crossover on its Facebook page. The teaser, which you can see atop this page, shows a few details of the updated fascia, which include the daytime running lights (DRLs) and the larger grille hiding behind the shadows.
motor1.com
WanderBOX Outpost 35 is a massive off-road motorhome for work or play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000 (approx. £350,000), it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
