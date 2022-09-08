Volkswagen unveiled the 2023 ID.4 with a starting price of £37,900 for the new base model. The German company is now previewing what the electric crossover can do off the paved roads with some modifications. With the ID. Xtreme concept unveiled today in Locarno, VW possibly previews factory upgrades and accessories that are hopefully going to be available to customers soon.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO