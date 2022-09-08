Three downtown Portland hotels face foreclosure

The financial problems follow a report about the multiple problems facing the city core.

Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.

The hotels, which are all downtown, are the Hilton's flagship, which is near Southwest Sixth Avenue and Taylor Street, along with The Duniway on Southwest Fifth and Taylor and The Dossier on Southwest Alder and Park Avenue.

The foreclosure news was first reported by Willamette Week.

The Hilton and Duniway hotels are owned by the same company, THI VI Portland LLC, while The Dossier is owned by Portland Hotel LLC, according to the documents.

The documents indicate the Hilton and Duniway's public auction will be Sept. 13, while the public auction for The Dossier will be Nov. 29.

It comes as more hotels raise the alarm over a two-fold issue in downtown Portland in a Travel Portland report , which cited a lack of office workers and corporate clients needing rooms and conference spaces along with the rise in vandalism, crime and homeless camps downtown throughout the pandemic.

