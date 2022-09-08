ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Three downtown Portland hotels face foreclosure

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTdZA_0hnHwTNh00 The financial problems follow a report about the multiple problems facing the city core.

Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.

The hotels, which are all downtown, are the Hilton's flagship, which is near Southwest Sixth Avenue and Taylor Street, along with The Duniway on Southwest Fifth and Taylor and The Dossier on Southwest Alder and Park Avenue.

The foreclosure news was first reported by Willamette Week.

The Hilton and Duniway hotels are owned by the same company, THI VI Portland LLC, while The Dossier is owned by Portland Hotel LLC, according to the documents.

The documents indicate the Hilton and Duniway's public auction will be Sept. 13, while the public auction for The Dossier will be Nov. 29.

It comes as more hotels raise the alarm over a two-fold issue in downtown Portland in a Travel Portland report , which cited a lack of office workers and corporate clients needing rooms and conference spaces along with the rise in vandalism, crime and homeless camps downtown throughout the pandemic.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Free TriMet FX-2 Division celebration set for Sept. 17

Service on the enhanced bus line between Portland and Gresham begins Sunday, Sept. 18.TriMet will open its first FX — Frequent Express — bus line between Portland and Gresham on Sunday, Sept. 18. TriMet FX will be a new type of improved bus service that will be faster and more reliable than standard bus service. To celebrate the launch of its first FX line — FX2-Division — and this historic new service, TriMet will host a grand opening the day before, on Saturday, Sept. 17. It'll be a family-friendly event open to the public to celebrate community and culture....
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
pdxmonthly.com

The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland

It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor

The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Downtown Portland#Hotels#Foreclosure#Vandalism#Business Industry#Linus Business#Willamette Week#Thi Vi Portland Llc#Portland Hotel Llc#Pamplin Media Group
linfield.edu

Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14

Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
boomerpdx.com

PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN

To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti

Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties

Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hazy air persists Sunday, Sept. 11, with slight improvements

Smoke from Oregon wildfires will remain in the Portland area, but danger has waned.Hazy air from wildfires in Oregon will persist in the Portland area Sunday, Sept. 11, but conditions have improved slightly from a day ago. Air quality was in the "moderate" range by Sunday morning in some areas, including Southeast Portland, Gresham and Beaverton, according to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality sensors. In other areas such as Northeast Portland and Hillsboro, the air was unhealthy for sensitive groups. Smoke will mostly remain aloft, according to National Weather Service officials, making it unlikely air quality will become hazardous for...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Sept. 9-11

PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather is still plenty warm in Portland, but we're also starting to reap the benefits of something new — fall events. At least for the time being, it's possible to enjoy the changing of the season under a sunny sky and with balmy temperatures, so take advantage while you can.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy