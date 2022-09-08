ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Addressing Certain Risk Factors May Decrease Likelihood of a Patient With a Liver Transplant Returning to Operating Room

By Erin Hunter
pharmacytimes.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Antigen Biomarkers Could Predict Disease Progression of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Viral antigen levels in blood plasma can provide clinically important patient outcomes among hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Antigen biomarkers for SARS-CoV-2 could predict the severity and outcomes of patients hospitalized from COVID-19, according to new research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.1. “SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels hold promise as a...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death

The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Fish Oil, Vitamin D During Pregnancy Lower Risk of Croup in Children Under 3

Because there is no vaccine for the disease, preventive strategies are needed, investigators from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark say. Children under aged 3 years are less likely to develop croup if their mothers took fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy, according to the results of a study that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Provide Better, Longer Protection Than Two

Receiving 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can offer better and more long-lasting protection against the Omicron variant. A third COVID-19 vaccine dose has been found to offer more durable and superior protection compared with 2 doses against contracting or being hospitalized from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to research published in PLOS Medicine.1.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
pharmacytimes.com

Fruquintinib Meets Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Fruquintinib reduced the risk of death in patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer by 34% and led to longer overall survival than among those given placebo. In the FRESCO-2 multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) study, the investigators evaluated the efficacy of fruquintinib with the best supportive care (BSC) for patients with advanced, refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). The results showed that fruquintinib met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to placebo.1.
CANCER
Sahan Journal

Praying for better heart health? It may help. New Mayo Clinic study shows better health outcomes for religiously active Black Minnesotans.

Reverend Daniel McKizzie wanted to get healthier. The senior pastor at New Creation Baptist Church, a predominantly Black church in south Minneapolis, McKizzie was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about six years ago. Then a year ago, he started noticing his formerly perfect blood pressure numbers going up. His doctor recommended revamping his diet and exercise. But he wasn’t exactly sure where to start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pharmacytimes.com

Study Results Link Lung Cancer Screening Guideline Changes to Racial Disparity Reductions

But the 2021 modifications to the US Preventive Services Task Force recommendations do not eliminate the inequalities, analysis shows. Changes in 2021 to the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) lung cancer screening guidelines were associated with reductions in existing eligibility disparities in lung cancer screening among Black and white individuals but not the elimination of disparities, new study results showed.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy