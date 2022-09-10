ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man after found safe in SW Houston

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 76-year-old man was found safe in southwest Houston, according to police.

Lincoln Williams, who has been diagnosed with memory loss/dementia, went missing in the 16300 block of Calistoga Court on Wednesday, Houston police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnZ8t_0hnHsaT400

A Silver Alert is a public notification to broadcast information about missing persons - especially senior citizens with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities.

To report a person missing, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

Comments / 2

 

