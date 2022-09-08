How social media has reacted to Colorado’s quarterback situation

After waiting all of fall camp for Karl Dorrell to announce a winner of the starting quarterback competition between Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout, Colorado’s third-year head coach decided there would be no victor. Instead, he’s expected to give both of his QBs time for the second consecutive week, and Buffs fans aren’t exactly thrilled.

Those who bleed black and gold have reason to be confused, though, as Shrout outperformed Lewis by most metrics against TCU — Shrout’s QB rating was about 20 points higher than Lewis’s . Neither QB played particularly strong, especially in the second half, but Colorado’s offense did seem to flow better with Shrout under center.

Here’s how the messy world of Twitter has reacted to Colorado’s quarterback situation:

https://twitter.com/kidney_mike99/status/1566983363533348864

https://twitter.com/chasehowell__/status/1567279257847734275

https://twitter.com/JamarBigmac/status/1566050019400089602

https://twitter.com/HarleyR02925667/status/1566023533347610626

https://twitter.com/XavierDoyle12/status/1565980968476938241

https://twitter.com/BuffsPodcast/status/1565938032406142979

https://twitter.com/wilnerhotline/status/1565935681129459712

https://twitter.com/jordanthebuff/status/1565933398295822339

https://twitter.com/equitybruin/status/1565924955102990338

https://twitter.com/SportsRetired/status/1565924673669537792

https://twitter.com/Grammiedaddy/status/1566293090532352000

https://twitter.com/Nimrod_63/status/1566199559117836290

https://twitter.com/DuncanLouisa2/status/1566024376365056002

https://twitter.com/JoanRay01868895/status/1566011270595088384

https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1567626943448907776

1

1