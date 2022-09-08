ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How social media has reacted to Colorado’s quarterback situation

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

After waiting all of fall camp for Karl Dorrell to announce a winner of the starting quarterback competition between Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout, Colorado’s third-year head coach decided there would be no victor. Instead, he’s expected to give both of his QBs time for the second consecutive week, and Buffs fans aren’t exactly thrilled.

Those who bleed black and gold have reason to be confused, though, as Shrout outperformed Lewis by most metrics against TCU — Shrout’s QB rating was about 20 points higher than Lewis’s . Neither QB played particularly strong, especially in the second half, but Colorado’s offense did seem to flow better with Shrout under center.

Here’s how the messy world of Twitter has reacted to Colorado’s quarterback situation:

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

It was a very, very confusing week, not just in the Big Ten, but across college football. Week 2 was filled with big upsets across the sport, with teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida going down. Alabama probably should have lost to Texas on the road, but managed to pull out the last-moment win. In the Big Ten, Nebraska lost to a team it should have beaten handily, Wisconsin lost to a Power Five team, but one it should have beaten handily, Northwestern lost after it appeared the Wildcats had turned the corner, and Iowa lost to rival Iowa State. However, Michigan won big, Ohio State looked better than it had in Week 1, as did Penn State and Michigan State. The other teams did what they were supposed to do.
First look: Oklahoma at Nebraska odds and lines

The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions. The Sooners registered a 33-3 win against...
Scott Frost fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well, Michigan football won’t get ‘outhit’ in November it looks like. It turns out favorite sons can get fired by the football teams they lead. Nebraska had hoped that it had hired its own version of Jim Harbaugh when it brought in Scott Frost, the former Huskers quarterback who had led UCF to an undefeated season. However, things have not gone well in Lincoln.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington State rises after program-altering victory

Perhaps it was Idaho, not Washington State, we were wrong about in Week 1. After the Cougars barely defeated the Vandals to kick off the season, they stormed back and pulled off a stunning victory over No. 19 Wisconsin – while Idaho gave Big Ten foe Indiana quite a scare. Regardless, Jake Dickert’s squad is moving well up this week’s power rankings, on what was largely a game of blowouts across the Pac-12. USC slammed the door early on Stanford in the league’s only conference matchup, while Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and Utah each secured blowout victories over inferior opponents in the non-conference slate. Oregon...
Tennessee's leaders for tackles ahead of Week 3

The 2022 season is Tennessee’s second under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record in 2021 and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
