University Daily Kansan

Kansas soccer gets victory over Yale

Kansas soccer picked up its sixth win of the season and fourth straight win at home on Sunday against Yale 4-1. The Jayhawks came out aggressive and consistently attacked the goal in the first half, having 11 shots as opposed to the Bulldogs only having two. Though, Kansas had eight when it came to fouls while Yale had three.
University Daily Kansan

Kansas volleyball drops their first match of the season to UNLV

Kansas dropped the first game of its young season Friday night in a three sets to one loss to UNLV. Despite changes within their usual rotations, the Jayhawks could not find their groove, breaking their eight-game win streak. Set one:. The Jayhawks and Rebels began the match by trading off...
University Daily Kansan

Kansas defeats West Virginia to move to 2-0 on the season

After a back and forth battle the Kansas Jayhawks get an overtime win 55-42 over West Virgina to move to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 play. West Virginia started off the game with a strong drive on offense. The Mountaineers wasted no time getting on the board first.
University Daily Kansan

Kansas volleyball sweeps Shockers in home-opener

On Thursday, Kansas volleyball opened up the Kansas invitational with an in-state matchup against the Wichita State Shockers. Thanks to 14 kills from redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady, the Jayhawks keep their now eight-game win streak alive, sweeping the Shockers 3-0. Set One:. Wichita State began the Jayhawks’ season opener...
