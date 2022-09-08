Read full article on original website
University Daily Kansan
Kansas soccer gets victory over Yale
Kansas soccer picked up its sixth win of the season and fourth straight win at home on Sunday against Yale 4-1. The Jayhawks came out aggressive and consistently attacked the goal in the first half, having 11 shots as opposed to the Bulldogs only having two. Though, Kansas had eight when it came to fouls while Yale had three.
University Daily Kansan
Offensive efficiency, resilience apparent in road win over Mountaineers
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and junior duo running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw powered the Jayhawks to their first win in a Big 12 Conference opener since 2009. It is also Kansas’s first win in a conference opener on the road since 2008. In a 55-42 win, this...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas volleyball drops their first match of the season to UNLV
Kansas dropped the first game of its young season Friday night in a three sets to one loss to UNLV. Despite changes within their usual rotations, the Jayhawks could not find their groove, breaking their eight-game win streak. Set one:. The Jayhawks and Rebels began the match by trading off...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas defeats West Virginia to move to 2-0 on the season
After a back and forth battle the Kansas Jayhawks get an overtime win 55-42 over West Virgina to move to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 play. West Virginia started off the game with a strong drive on offense. The Mountaineers wasted no time getting on the board first.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas volleyball sweeps Shockers in home-opener
On Thursday, Kansas volleyball opened up the Kansas invitational with an in-state matchup against the Wichita State Shockers. Thanks to 14 kills from redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady, the Jayhawks keep their now eight-game win streak alive, sweeping the Shockers 3-0. Set One:. Wichita State began the Jayhawks’ season opener...
