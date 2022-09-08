Read full article on original website
Good Neighbor Gathering - Brittingham Park
Join seven neighborhood groups for family-friendly fun! This event is open to the public and will feature great activities, music, dance, food and a bouncy house!. Carts in Parks: The City of Madison Carts in Parks program continues in 2022 and will be regularly featured at parks around Madison! Food carts are scheduled at a variety of parks and community events through the summer. Many of the food carts accept credit for payment, but not all. Please plan accordingly. The exact food cart(s) and the schedule are subject to change. Weather may impact or cancel vending activities.
City of Madison Wisconsin
MEETING, EVENTS WEEK OF SEP 10 & D10 Info
4633 Verona Road: Please join me for a Zoom neighborhood meeting where we will hear about a proposal to open a liquor store at 4633 Verona Road. When: Sep 19, 2022, 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Register in advance: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIude-vqzgoE9VWBoog-SxQjwkCSK91KVZ2. Proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday,...
City of Madison Wisconsin
2023 Capital Budget, Forest Hill Cemetery, Fall Yard Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Sadly, today's Good Neighbor Gathering was rained out. So much work went into this; it's really unfortunate the weather gods were not smiling this year. Special thanks to this year's co-chairs, Jan O'Neil and Janet Stockhausen, who led a team of devoted volunteers to produce what no doubt would have been the best GNG yet. And a special shout out to the sponsors whose donations make GNG possible.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Week of Sept 12: Interstate Corridor Study public meetings, budget season starts, and other meetings/events/announcements
September means the budget debate starts, the I39/90/94 Traffic Corridor study open houses are this week, the rainbow crosswalk opens on State St, and other city meetings, events, and announcements!. Rainbow Crosswalks - with special guest Lindsay Lemmer!. I39/90/94 Corridor Study public meetings - Tuesday in DeForest, Wednesday in the...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Updates & Week of Sept. 12 Meetings of Interest for District 2
City meetings are mostly virtual with details listed in City Meetings of Interest below. Stay in touch with your neighbors through either Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc. or Campus Area Neighborhood Assoc. ____________________________. There are three sections to this week's update:. District 2 Updates. COVID-19 Resources & Information. City Meetings of Interest...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of September 12, 2022
The Common Council does not meet again until September 20, but many other City committees meet the week of September 12, including the Public Safety Review Committee, Transportation Commission, Downtown Coordinating Committee and Common Council Executive Committee. To see the full list of City meetings scheduled for the week, please consult the City meeting schedule.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Call to Action to Support the Prohibiting MPD from using Indiscriminate Weapons for Crowd Control
The Madison Police Department (MPD) exposed the people of Madison to the pervasive effects of chemical munitions, during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. The use of chemical munitions, including tear gas (CS spray) and pepper spray (OC spray) outraged crowds and fostered increasing hostility toward MPD. The MPD Sentinel Event Report of 2021 even noted that, "Deploying chemical munitions can escalate anger in a crowd – particularly when (as it appeared to the Stakeholder Group) those munitions are deployed somewhat indiscriminately and not targeted to actively aggressive behavior" pg. 69. MPD's liberal use of such harmful weapons in recent times obligates us community members and elected leaders to examine and identify solutions to using chemical munitions.
