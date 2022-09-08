The Madison Police Department (MPD) exposed the people of Madison to the pervasive effects of chemical munitions, during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. The use of chemical munitions, including tear gas (CS spray) and pepper spray (OC spray) outraged crowds and fostered increasing hostility toward MPD. The MPD Sentinel Event Report of 2021 even noted that, "Deploying chemical munitions can escalate anger in a crowd – particularly when (as it appeared to the Stakeholder Group) those munitions are deployed somewhat indiscriminately and not targeted to actively aggressive behavior" pg. 69. MPD's liberal use of such harmful weapons in recent times obligates us community members and elected leaders to examine and identify solutions to using chemical munitions.

