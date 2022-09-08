ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect wanted in deadly 2021 East Pittsburgh shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTnZf_0hnHYAUu00

Suspect wanted in deadly 2021 East Pittsburgh shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly one year after a man was killed and his mother was wounded in a shooting in East Pittsburgh, a fugitive has been taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Western Pennsylvania Task Force announced the arrest of Cecil Foreman, who was wanted by state police for the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Michael Kelley and wounding his mother Shauna Kelley on September 12, 2021.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Prospect Terrace in East Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After East Pittsburgh Shooting

An arrest warrant for Foreman was issued just one day after the shooting on September 13, 2022.

Foreman was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police as well as U.S. Marshals in the 500 block of Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
East Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

7th suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The seventh teenager wanted in the shooting death of a man in New Kensington has been arrested. Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar Township, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday.  According to prosecutors,15-year-old Brooks was one of seven teenagers who cornered 32-year-old Jason Raiford in a hallway in a New Kensington public housing apartment on July 3. Detectives said 18-year-old Elijah Gary struck Raiford in the head with a pistol but dropped the gun, which Raiford grabbed as the group scattered. Prosecutors said 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, who was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, was the first one out the door and shot Raiford multiple times in the head and body.Brooks was the last suspect to be arrested.   
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U S Marshals#Pennsylvania State Police#Fugitive#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Prospect Terrace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Johnstown man pleads guilty in large-scale meth distribution ring

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Friday, Sept. 9. Travis Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hospitalized after crash in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in McKeesport. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were sent to the intersection of 12th and Walnut Street at around 10:56 p.m. Emergency crews had cleared the scene just before midnight. The extent of...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy