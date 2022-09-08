FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ secondary bent but never broke on a day they helped the Razorbacks defeat South Carolina 44-30. The No. 16 Hogs allowed 416 yards of total offense with all but 40 of that coming through the air. Sam Pittman confirmed after the game what was already known, but made it official redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon is out for the season. Junior Myles Slusher also was injured against Cincinnati in the opener, but he’s expected back for Missouri State Pittman said.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO