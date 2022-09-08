Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ Secondary Helped Hogs Win Missing Pair
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ secondary bent but never broke on a day they helped the Razorbacks defeat South Carolina 44-30. The No. 16 Hogs allowed 416 yards of total offense with all but 40 of that coming through the air. Sam Pittman confirmed after the game what was already known, but made it official redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon is out for the season. Junior Myles Slusher also was injured against Cincinnati in the opener, but he’s expected back for Missouri State Pittman said.
By the numbers! Drilling down on stats and trends that matter from No. 16 Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina
The 16th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks won their second consecutive SEC opener while remaining unbeaten with a 44-30 victory over unranked South Carolina on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville as the Football Hogs will emerge from the weekend leading the SEC West. Using a bruising run game while...
Gamecocks bemoan missed chances
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Knowing that Arkansas had two injured starters missing from its secondary, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made up his mind to go after that perceived weakness. Both safety Jalen Catalon, who Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman acknowledged Saturday suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week,...
KJ Jefferson’s Biggest fan
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re ever on Razorback Twitter, you probably saw this video that went hog wild in the middle of the summer. “KJ Jefferson, who is KJ Jefferson, he’s at Arkansas, and he’s the best football player in the world,” says Justin Alexander Jr.
Arkansas punishes South Carolina behind pair of Sanders
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas opened SEC action with a 44-30 win on over visiting South Carolina on Saturday before 72,437 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in large part to one Sanders on offense and another on defense. Sophomore tailback Rocket Sanders rushed 24 times for 156 yards and two...
Razorback fan reaction after the hogs beat South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Second home game of the season for the razorback hogs and they took home a win!. Razorback fans never disappoint when it comes to showing their support for their hogs especially when they take home a win. John Brown says he is from northwest Arkansas and refers...
PTN Faceoff: Who should Arkansas play on rivalry week?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – On this week’s PTN Faceoff, two members of the Pig Trail Nation crew, CJ Maclin and DJ Williams, reveal who they think Arkansas should play on rivalry week. To vote on who you think won the faceoff, head to the link here. The winner...
Hogs, USC Look to Open SEC With Victory
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas will be back home at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. to host South Carolina. The Razorbacks defeated No. 23 Cincinnati 33-26 last Saturday to impressively open the season. South Carolina also won taking a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Sam Pittman knows the Hogs will have their hands full again this week again a talented South Carolina squad.
Freshman Neville shining early for Diamond Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It’s only been two scrimmages, but Arkansas freshman outfielder Mason Neville has shown why he was such a coveted high school baseball phenom. The lefty-swinging Neville (6-3, 200), who tripled in a pair of runs in Thursday’s scrimmage, launched a two-run homer on Friday as his Red team hammered the Gray 9-3 in a five-inning contest at Baum-Walker Stadium.
