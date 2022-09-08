Read full article on original website
Related
Reichard Reveals Mindset Going Into Game-Winning Field Goal
Alabama place kicker, Will Reichard, stepped up when it mattered most, hitting the game winning 33-yard field goal with ten seconds left, as Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. After the game, Reichard talked about his mindset going into this huge moment. “I just wanted to get an opportunity I think, I...
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
LOOK: 104 Snapshots From Alabama’s Narrow Victory Over Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide went to Austin and came away with a 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns. Alabama was pushed to its limits in the Texas heat but managed to take down Steve Sarkisian to stay unbeaten through two weeks. "What I told the team is, you know, if...
What If: Painful Memory Resurfaces for Texas Longhorns Fans
This has been a regularly cycled question amongst the minds of fans of the Texas Longhorns, who have been subjected to a tough decade-and-change since the program's loss to Alabama in the 2009 BCS national title game. On Saturday, during the Longhorns' rather more painful 20-19 defeat against the Crimson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’
The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
Alabama vs Texas: Injury Reports, How & Who to Watch, and Series History
The Crimson Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for Week 2 for an exciting matchup against the Texas Longhorns. These two teams have not faced each other since 2010 during the BCS National Championship. Injury Report:. In Week 2 of college football, Alabama was lucky to not have any injuries...
Nick Saban Battles Fast Food Cravings Inside Crimson Tide Program
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sep. 10 at 11 a.m. CT in Austin. A lot of attention has been given to the game-time temperatures and playing in the Texas heat. During Thursday night's Hey Coach program, Alabama head coach Nick Saban...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission
ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
What You Should Know About Alabama’s Game Day Weather Outlook
The anticipation is building for The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football season. Alabama’s Week 1 matchup will be with Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. We know that the Crimson Tide fans are super excited for the season but we...
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0