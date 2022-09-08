Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
charlottesmartypants.com
Smarty Alert: Charlotte International Arts Festival starts Friday
The Charlotte International Arts Festival kicks off Friday! This annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts spans 17 days and features some of the most creative international and local minds. The inspiring multi-week festival features curated artistic and immersive experiences from around the world and locally that celebrate diversity and culture. It magnifies the Queen City’s artistic soul for creation and innovation.
charlottemagazine.com
Fresh Take: The Making of Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor—and What to Order
After its opening in July, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor announced on Instagram that it would have to close for a day to restock its steak supply. Charlotteans, who for the past two years have enthusiastically inhaled Cheat’s cheesesteaks from pop-ups at local breweries and Panthers games, flocked to a new brick-and-mortar location on Pecan Avenue in Elizabeth, stood in long lines in 90-degree heat, and cleaned the place out.
Charlotte’s Supperland makes Bon Appétit’s list of ‘50 Best New Restaurants’
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant that debuted during the height of the pandemic has landed on Bon Appétit’s 2022 list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in the country. Supperland, housed in an old church in Plaza Midwood, was the only restaurant in the Carolinas to make the cut.
Construction starting soon on South End apartment tower
CHARLOTTE — Construction on a 24-story apartment tower at 2161 Hawkins St., currently home to Sycamore Brewing, is slated to begin next month. Portman Holdings released a new rendering Thursday and detailed its plans to break ground on the project in October after Sycamore moves into its new space at The Line, a 318,000-square-foot Class-A office tower that opened earlier this year.
Charlotte man nets $1 million scratch-off prize
MONROE, N.C. — A Charlotte man parlayed a $30 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize after testing his luck in the lottery recently, state officials announced. Ronald Pierce bought the winning Millionaire Maker ticket at the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. He chose to take...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
Charlotte woman nabs $150K top lottery puzzle word price
A Charlotte woman's pockets are going to be a little heavier after winning the top lottery prize in a puzzle word game, NC Education Lottery officials announced.
WBTV
Cayden Dubbeld Bee Mighty/NICU blanket Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting today and going until September 18th, a blanket drive to benefit local NICU babies is happening across Charlotte. You can donate new and gently-used blankets to both Levine Children’s and Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.... the idea was started by one mom, in honor of her 3-year-old son, Cayden.
Sports book opens at NC casino near Charlotte; site already has 1,000 slot machines
The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility which is just 35 miles west of Charlotte on I-85.
travelexperta.com
Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe
If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
WCNC
Next level pet care at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to our fur babies, animal care is a top priority. This morning. Doctor Susan Bonilla joined us from Passionate Paws Animal Hospital. While many pet owners...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale
Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
foxwilmington.com
New food and beverage offerings at Bank of America Stadium in 2022
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers and Levy – the hospitality partner of Bank of America Stadium – have collaborated to craft an incredible, elevated food and beverage experience across the venue and that continues in 2022. “We’re excited to work with Levy to continue to elevate the...
Parking fees changes in uptown, South End delayed until 2023
CHARLOTTE — Parking fee changes in uptown and South End have been delayed until next year, officials said Friday. The change was initially set to go into effect Sept. 10, but city officials said it will be “implemented later next year as part of an overall review and action plan for on-street parking and curb space management.”
