Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
rigzone.com

Oil Rebounds as Softer Dollar Boosts Trader Demand

Oil mustered a late comeback after dropping to six-month lows this week as a softer dollar bolstered trader demand across assets. West Texas Intermediate settled above $86 a barrel, finishing a tumultuous week nearly flat with the prior seven days. At the start of the week both benchmarks, WTI and Brent, slipped to lows not seen since the start of year. Extended Covid lockdowns in China are deepening concerns that demand for oil will shrink The dollar rallied for much of the week, adding another headwind to commodities priced in the currency. However, a sharp reversal Friday lifted oil and other riskier assets.
Motley Fool

This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Gets Even Better With a New LNG Deal

The deal will enhance the value of its natural gas once the new facility comes online. That would increase the company's free cash flow and ability to pay dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Agrees to Make Token Supply Cut

OPEC+ agreed to make a token oil supply cut for October, a surprise moves that shows the alliance is seeking to stabilize global markets after a faltering economic backdrop triggered the longest price rout in two years. The group will reduce production by 100,000 barrels a day next month, taking...
rigzone.com

Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices

Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. — Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. China, the biggest importer of many raw materials, has already...
rigzone.com

Ineos Renews Shale Gas Offer

Ineos has announced that it is renewing its offer to the UK Government and new Prime Minister Liz Truss to drill a shale gas test well in the UK. “We believe we can prove we can do it safely and without harm to the environment,” Ineos Director Tom Crotty said in a company statement.
