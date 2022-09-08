Read full article on original website
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Oil prices will surge to $125 a barrel next year despite the G7's cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices are likely to soar to $125 a barrel in 2023, despite the G7's latest agreement to set a price cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs said. Any price cap will be "bearish in theory, bullish in practice" for oil prices, due to Moscow potentially responding by slashing exports to G7 countries, the bank warned on Friday.
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
rigzone.com
Oil Rebounds as Softer Dollar Boosts Trader Demand
Oil mustered a late comeback after dropping to six-month lows this week as a softer dollar bolstered trader demand across assets. West Texas Intermediate settled above $86 a barrel, finishing a tumultuous week nearly flat with the prior seven days. At the start of the week both benchmarks, WTI and Brent, slipped to lows not seen since the start of year. Extended Covid lockdowns in China are deepening concerns that demand for oil will shrink The dollar rallied for much of the week, adding another headwind to commodities priced in the currency. However, a sharp reversal Friday lifted oil and other riskier assets.
Motley Fool
This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Gets Even Better With a New LNG Deal
The deal will enhance the value of its natural gas once the new facility comes online. That would increase the company's free cash flow and ability to pay dividends.
OPEC Cuts Production: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks to Grab With Big Dividends
OPEC has cut oil production, and what makes sense for investors now is to grab shares of the big-divided energy giants that are on sale. These seven stocks offer dependable income, a degree of safety and some of the best entry points in months.
OPEC Could Cut Production 1 Million Barrels per Day: 6 Energy Stocks to Buy Now Yielding 6% and More
OPEC is expected to step up production cuts, which would have a huge impact on energy pricing and for energy investors going forward. These six oil and natural gas related stocks have at least a 6% dividend and appear to have solid upside potential.
rigzone.com
OPEC+ Agrees to Make Token Supply Cut
OPEC+ agreed to make a token oil supply cut for October, a surprise moves that shows the alliance is seeking to stabilize global markets after a faltering economic backdrop triggered the longest price rout in two years. The group will reduce production by 100,000 barrels a day next month, taking...
Schlumberger sees North American oil activity growing faster than expected
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB.N) on Wednesday said North American oil and gas activity was growing at a faster pace than expected, as customers have largely shrugged off concerns about a looming recession.
investing.com
U.S. Weekly Crude Inventories Near 9 Million Barrels, Highest Since April - EIA
Investing.com -- U.S. crude oil inventories had their highest weekly build since April, the Energy Information Administration said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report that indicated weakening demand for fuels with the winding down of the peak summer travel period. Crude oil inventories rose by 8.844 million last week, the...
rigzone.com
Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. — Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. China, the biggest importer of many raw materials, has already...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks slide for third day, Snap layoffs ahead, oil sinks to $91 level
Oil lower as inflation expected to impact fuel demand. Coverage for this event has ended. US Army grounds entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: WSJ. The US Army’s Chinook fleet has been grounded “out of an abundance of caution” over possible risk of engine fires, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. The Central Bank over a year ago announced it would gradually lift fuel subsidies, to slow down the...
rigzone.com
Ineos Renews Shale Gas Offer
Ineos has announced that it is renewing its offer to the UK Government and new Prime Minister Liz Truss to drill a shale gas test well in the UK. “We believe we can prove we can do it safely and without harm to the environment,” Ineos Director Tom Crotty said in a company statement.
