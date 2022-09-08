ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXT2g_0hnH1Bo100

( The Hill ) – Longtime CNN anchor and reporter Bernard Shaw died on Wednesday, the network announced.

Shaw, 82, retired from journalism in the early 2000s and was one of CNN’s original anchors when the network launched in the 1980s.

Britain’s royal line of succession: Who is next in line to the throne?

“He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement on Shaw’s passing. “Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

Shaw was well known for his coverage of several major foreign conflicts, his moderation of a number of presidential debates, and other high-profile political events.

When Shaw signed off for the last time in 2000, he received a standing ovation from the CNN newsroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cnn Newsroom#Presidential Debates#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc
WHNT News 19

Geraldo Rivera says he could never support Trump again

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said in a new tweet that he’s not going to support former President Trump again.  Rivera on Wednesday stressed the former president’s “shameful” claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera said. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHNT News 19

Majority sees Trump MAGA movement as threat to democracy: poll

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement poses a threat to democracy, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll.  The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 58 percent of respondents believe that the MAGA movement is a threat to U.S. democracy.  One in 4 Republicans agreed that […]
POTUS
WHNT News 19

King Charles III to give televised address Friday

King Charles III will deliver a televised address on Friday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The series of official protocols and rituals following the death of a monarch, known in the case of Queen Elizabeth as Operation London Bridge, includes an address by the new king and the prime minister. King […]
SPORTS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy