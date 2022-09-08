ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payments Firm Bolt Scraps $1.5B Proposed Acquisition of Crypto Firm Wyre

Bolt Financial Inc, a U.S. online checkout technology company, announced on Friday that it has pulled out from its $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc, amid plunging valuations in cryptocurrency and fintech businesses. Valuations have fallen across industries this year as the market has faced...
Singapore's Whampoa Group Raises $50M for Crypto Hedge Funds

According to Bloomberg, Singapore-based asset management firm Whampoa Group plans to raise $50 million for a crypto hedge fund and has announced plans to set up a venture capital fund to invest in digital assets. According to early estimates, the company intends to set aside $10 billion for a cryptocurrency...
Opinion: Why the Ethereum Merge will be a game-changer for DeFi?

The upcoming Ethereum upgrade known as “The Merge” is creating a lot of excitement in the crypto market, and for a good reason. Wei believes it will be looked back on not just as the most important industry event of 2022, but as a major inflexion point in the history of the space.
Global NFT Market Expected to Hit $97.6B by 2028, Recording a CAGR of 31.6%

Since non-fungible tokens (NFTs) help build authentic intellectual property, this is one of the key drivers expected to push the sector to a $97.6 billion valuation by 2028, according to a report by Research and Markets. NFTs are viewed as stepping stones towards more economic prospects. This is the other...
Blockchain.com Gets Regulatory Approval to Operate Crypto Exchange in Dubai

London-based crypto firm Blockchain.com announced Friday that it has received regulatory approval to operate its exchange in Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the approval, the U.K.-based firm said it has signed an agreement with VARA to allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai, believing it will soon begin offering regulated crypto derivatives products to institutional investors in Dubai. Amongst its plans is to offer transaction and custodial services to retail users in the UAE.
Singapore's DBS Acquires Land in The Sandbox Metaverse

The Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), a multinational financial institution based in Marina Bay Singapore has proposed to secure land in The Sandbox metaverse which is an arm of Animoca Brands, a blockchain virtual, and investment firm. DBS is set to acquire a 3x3 LAND piece in The Sandbox metaverse,...
Singapore Regulator Bans Crypto Ads on F1 Tracks

According to the Wall Street Journal, Singapore’s financial regulator Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told F1 organizers that it would ban Crypto.com ads from appearing on the track. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is Singapore's Central Bank. The mission of the MAS is to promote sustained non-inflationary economic...
Revolving Games Raises a $13.2M Seed Round to Build AAA-level Web3 Games

Mobile free-to-play developer Revolving Games, which has raised $13.2 million in seed funding, plans to double down on Web3 gaming. The seed round was led by Pantera Capital, with participation from companies including Animoca Brands, Polygon, Dapper Labs, and Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser, the company announced. Houser will also...
Coinbase Backs Lawsuit against US Treasury over Tornado Cash Sanctions

Coinbase, the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, is helping organize and pay the costs of a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department over its sanctions on Tornado Cash. Six individuals, including two Coinbase employees, filed the lawsuit on Thursday, which claims that the Treasury Department overstepped its authority in barring all...
Binance Labs to Establish a Web3 Developer Community

Binance Labs is planning to build a Web3 developer community, but the specific information has not been disclosed yet, Binance announced on Thursday. The newly established Web3 developer community will be open to existing and future Web3 developers, including Web3 project technical leaders or computer science students exploring careers in Web3.
