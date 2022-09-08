London-based crypto firm Blockchain.com announced Friday that it has received regulatory approval to operate its exchange in Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the approval, the U.K.-based firm said it has signed an agreement with VARA to allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai, believing it will soon begin offering regulated crypto derivatives products to institutional investors in Dubai. Amongst its plans is to offer transaction and custodial services to retail users in the UAE.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO