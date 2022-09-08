Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Litter – Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400: Litter at Address: W Holding Ave & Richland Ridge Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This dead end area is being used as a littering/dumping location. We have removed trash multiple times but it seems to be getting worse as even a bicycle was recently dumped there. Could the town please help by putting up a no littering sign as well as mow the excessive vegetation at the front?
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Fri, 09 Sep 2022 12:01:25 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 09 Sep 2022 12:01:25 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 405 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Trailer left in the street, unhitched for several weeks. This homeowner has been cited previously for this violation. For more information or to add or update...
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Thu, 08 Sep 2022 19:58:57 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 08 Sep 2022 19:58:57 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: Wake Forest NC, USA. I don’t know ID is private or public , but you can’t walk on the sidewalk , is dangerous for pedastrians and the pothole for cars too .
Citizen Issue Reported: Dead Animal Pickup – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:42:54 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:42:54 -0400: Dead Animal Pickup at Address: 4208-4298 Fawn Lily Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Small dear in the roadway. Moved to the side of the road. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
'Why?': Family says woman found dead in Youngsville had restraining order on suspect
"She had a restraining order against him. Why did he go there and kill her?"
Mrs. Shirley Williams Glenn Crouse – Obituary
Shirley Glenn Crouse Williams, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Born May 24, 1936 in Burlington, NC, she is predeceased by her parents Glenn and Mignell (May) Crouse, her husband and love of her life of 35 years, John Junior Williams, sister, Sarah May Sharpe, brothers, Joseph Crouse and Robert Crouse, and granddaughter, Erin Apple.
Cynthia Dillard Louise – Obituary
Cynthia Louis Dillard, age 67, of Youngsville passed away on September 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Cindy was born October 12, 1954, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Ashley Davis Dillard and Elsie Mae Crabtree. Cindy worked in Child Nutrition for several school systems and retired at Zebulon Middle School in June 2022. She loved her family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach. Cindy enjoyed her gardening, painting, and taking care of her four-legged friends.
Margaret Hathaway – Obituary
Margaret Hathaway, 84, of Louisburg, died Wednesday, September 7,2022. She was born in Edgecombe County, the daughter of Sydney Melvin and Annie Mae (Rowe) Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Hathaway who died in 2009 and her son Richard Lee Hathaway and brother, Paul Carter.
