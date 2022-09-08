ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Litter – Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400: Litter at Address: W Holding Ave & Richland Ridge Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This dead end area is being used as a littering/dumping location. We have removed trash multiple times but it seems to be getting worse as even a bicycle was recently dumped there. Could the town please help by putting up a no littering sign as well as mow the excessive vegetation at the front?
Mrs. Shirley Williams Glenn Crouse – Obituary

Shirley Glenn Crouse Williams, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Born May 24, 1936 in Burlington, NC, she is predeceased by her parents Glenn and Mignell (May) Crouse, her husband and love of her life of 35 years, John Junior Williams, sister, Sarah May Sharpe, brothers, Joseph Crouse and Robert Crouse, and granddaughter, Erin Apple.
Cynthia Dillard Louise – Obituary

Cynthia Louis Dillard, age 67, of Youngsville passed away on September 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Cindy was born October 12, 1954, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Ashley Davis Dillard and Elsie Mae Crabtree. Cindy worked in Child Nutrition for several school systems and retired at Zebulon Middle School in June 2022. She loved her family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach. Cindy enjoyed her gardening, painting, and taking care of her four-legged friends.
Margaret Hathaway – Obituary

Margaret Hathaway, 84, of Louisburg, died Wednesday, September 7,2022. She was born in Edgecombe County, the daughter of Sydney Melvin and Annie Mae (Rowe) Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Hathaway who died in 2009 and her son Richard Lee Hathaway and brother, Paul Carter.
