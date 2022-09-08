Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
Already convicted of 20 crimes and facing charges on 18 more, Whatcom man arrested again
Jail records show the man is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of five new crimes.
Bellingham man injured in Interstate 5 wreck that stopped traffic Saturday afternoon
There was a collision blocking the right lane at Bow Hill Road, according to a 4:18 p.m. Tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
whatcom-news.com
NWCAA: Some Whatcom County areas could be spared the worse of the wildfire smoke
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued an air quality forecast this morning, Saturday, September 10th, in line with their current Stage 1 air quality burn ban in Island, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Air quality is forecast Saturday to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY...
Fatal collision: Pickup truck veers off Lakeway Drive early Saturday, killing pedestrian
Bellingham police officers responded to the scene at 12:36 a.m. The street was closed overnight while the investigation continued.
whatcom-news.com
7 reported displaced after house fire in Laurel
Laurel, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of W Laurel Road about 11:35am on Saturday, September 10th, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News that firefighters arrived to find flames visible from the attached garage area of the residence.
whatcom-news.com
False report of armed robbery sends officers to a Lynden bank branch
LYNDEN, Wash. — Law enforcement were dispatched to a bank branch in Lynden about 9:30am, Friday, September 9th, due to a report of an armed robbery. According to unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports at the time, a staff member inside the branch called 911 to report a subject with a weapon in the branch.
Bellingham man suspected of stabbing another near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
The suspect, who also reportedly stole bags belonging to the victim, was arrested Sunday in Mount Vernon.
Armed suspect sought after bank robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Friday morning. Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Midway Boulevard after a holdup alarm was set off at Peoples Bank. Police were told that a person,...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
lyndentribune.com
Kiwanis clubs to help restore Camp Lummi
WHATCOM — The Kiwanis clubs of Lynden, Ferndale and Bellingham intend to help The Salvation Army rehabilitate its Camp Lummi on Lummi Island.
KATU.com
'Nothing left': 911 calls reveal chaotic scene of deadly seaplane crash off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — KOMO News is getting a glimpse into the chaotic scene off Whidbey Island last weekend when a seaplane crashed into Mutiny Bay, claiming the lives of 10 people. The Island County Sheriff's Office released the 911 audio on Thursday from the time of the crash....
whatcom-news.com
Everson Goshen Road temporarily closed due to outside fire
EVERSON, Wash. — Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the 7200 block of Everson Goshen Road about 2:35pm, Wednesday, September 7th, due to a report of an outside fire. Everson Police reported from the scene that a large area of blackberry bushes was on fire...
Air quality remains unhealthy in Whatcom Sunday. Here’s where
The Chilliwack Complex fire, which started Aug. 25, has reached 5,338 acres 40 miles northeast of Bellingham.
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: 2 men found dead inside Ferndale residence
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly about 12:20am on Monday, September 5th, to at a residence in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
Skagit Breaking
Six Injured, Two Airlifted to Harborview in Two-Vehicle Crash at Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol and multiple other local first responders were toned out to a high-risk motor vehicle collision around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road in Skagit County. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol,...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Oak Harbor Real Estate at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Description: The real estate listing at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277 with the MLS# 1992666 has been on the Oak Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the West Beach subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
This is the best poutine in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best poutine is also known for its beer, burgers, appetizers and more.
