JamBase
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante Covers ‘Danny’s Song’ At Fenway Park
Red Hot Chili Peppers brought their tour to Boston’s Fenway Park for a concert on Saturday night. Guitarist John Frusciante led a solo cover of “Danny’s Song,” which appeared on the 1971 debut album by Loggins & Messina — the duo made up of Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina.
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
Steven Tyler visits Aerosmith's old Allston apartment
BOSTON -- Residents thought they were dreaming on Wednesday night when Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance at 1325 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston."He goes up to the steps right there taking pictures and we're all cheering and he's like bring it on. He wanted more cheers. He was so friendly," said resident Katie Cotter. She and roommate Lindsay Foley reliving the sweet emotion. They just moved in last week. "It was really, really cool. I think I'll tell people forever like my first week in Boston, I met Steven Tyler," said Cotter.The Aerosmith lead singer visiting his old apartment ahead of the...
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
country1025.com
It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!
Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration Event
(Johnny Cupcakes/Speaker Exchange Agency) (BOSTON, MA) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has announced the grand reopening of their Newbury Street location in Boston- and you're invited!
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Tour This 100-Year-Old Massachusetts Home Made of 100,000 Newspapers, Including the Furniture
Wow! This Rockport, Massachusetts home made of newspapers is still standing 100 years later. It was built in 1922 by Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident and mechanical engineer Elis Stenman who, according to Roadtrippers, wanted to test the sturdiness of newspapers as a building material and see how long we could still read words on the paper years later with running water and electricity.
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
iheart.com
Rammstein Bring Massive Stage Show To Gillette Stadium
FOXBORO, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — German industrial metal band Rammstein are preparing to take the stage at Gillette Stadium on Friday night, and what a stage it will be. The Grammy-nominated musicians, known for such hit songs as "Du hast" and "Engel," will perform on a 200 foot wide stage with a 120-foot tower, elevator, and cannons that shoot flames 60 feet into the air. The behemoth of a stage takes four days to assemble.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony
Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind. The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
GoLocalProv
Ashley A. Donnelly of Cumberland Dies at 27
Ashley A. Donnelly, 27, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Lori Donnelly of Cumberland and the late Bradford H. Violet. Ashley was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. She attended St. Mary Bay View Academy. She was a 2013 graduate...
