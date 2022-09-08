Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
The Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta Hikes are back
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and the Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta. For the second year in a row, the Fiesta will be a two-day event on Sep. 24 through Sep. 25 with day one at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and […]
El Paso bishop calls for Catholic community to offer help for ‘suffering’ migrants released out on streets
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz is asking parishes and members of the Catholic community to step up and help migrants who have been released out on the streets of El Paso. Seitz, who is still in quarantine after testing positive for Covid and then suffering a rebound, sent a […]
5 Great Places Serving Amazing Waffles for Breakfast in El Paso
Over the Labor Day weekend, my son and I checked out Waffle House in Albuquerque, NM. I’ll be honest, I had never been to a Waffle House before and I truly enjoyed it. I’m not much of a breakfast person, but for some reason that day I was craving waffles and Waffle House satisfied my appetite!
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
You’re Lucky If You See Bob the Goat Along the Franklin Mountains
There are some people in El Paso who will park at the rest stops on Transmountain to just relax or catch the sunset. I have lived in El Paso all my life and not once have I had the chance to see what other locals have been able to see.
El Paso Ranks Number 4 Among Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In America
What the flip man! Wordtips.com recently did a survey on Twitter where they gathered tweets according to cities and calculated which cities use the most curse words and which words exactly that cities most used curse words. El Paso made the list and according to this survey, our favorite curse...
East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen
The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
Worst Intersections To Be Stuck In During El Paso, Texas Rush Hour
There are not many things that we can all agree on, but I am almost certain that the one thing we can all agree on is the fact that rush hour traffic SUCKS!. No matter how good the music you have on in your car is, one wants to be stuck in their car for longer than 30 minutes.
Latino Legacy Awards recognize Estela Casas & Gaspar Enriquez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community en Accion, a nonprofit organization is hosting the 2022 Latino Legacy Awards on Sep. 16 at the Hotel Paso del Norte. The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. and a dinner as well as a program at 7 p.m. A dance will also be held from 8 […]
KVIA
Volunteers spend Sunday morning painting the homeless shelter at El Paso’s Salvation Army Family Center
EL PASO, Texas - About a dozen volunteers from El Paso's LIFEchurch spent their Sunday morning at the Salvation Army Family Center in central El Paso repainting the center's homeless shelter. The center houses over 100 people and currently is revamping their facility with the help of the Lowe's Hometown...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
EP’s First Responders can get free 6oz Ribeye steak
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Edge of Texas Steakhouse will be serving free meals to the area’s First Responders in El Paso on 9/11. The event will take place at 8690 Edge of Texas, El Paso, TX 79934 on Sep. 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. First Responders, which includes all emergency response law […]
Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
San Elizario school gets ‘travel door locks’ as gift from Sheriff’s deputies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Lorenzo G. Loya Primary School in San Elizario received the gift of increased security and safety, thanks to some El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. Students at the school were presented with more than 30 “travel door locks.” These locks are portable, add extra security to classrooms and prevent […]
UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
Expansion to Mexican side of Santa Teresa Port of Entry expected to boost business, traffic in New Mexico
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- The Mexican government announced Wednesday that 440 million pesos, or just over 22 million dollars, will be invested in the Mexican side of the Santa Teresa port of Entry, ahead of expected rapid growth. Many Asian companies are moving their electric car battery production to Mexico, specifically south Juarez and The post Expansion to Mexican side of Santa Teresa Port of Entry expected to boost business, traffic in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Aggravated assault in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August
August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
