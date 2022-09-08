ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

The Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta Hikes are back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and the Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta. For the second year in a row, the Fiesta will be a two-day event on Sep. 24 through Sep. 25 with day one at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen

The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Latino Legacy Awards recognize Estela Casas & Gaspar Enriquez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community en Accion, a nonprofit organization is hosting the 2022 Latino Legacy Awards on Sep. 16 at the Hotel Paso del Norte. The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. and a dinner as well as a program at 7 p.m. A dance will also be held from 8 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP’s First Responders can get free 6oz Ribeye steak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Edge of Texas Steakhouse will be serving free meals to the area’s First Responders in El Paso on 9/11. The event will take place at 8690 Edge of Texas, El Paso, TX 79934 on Sep. 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. First Responders, which includes all emergency response law […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Expansion to Mexican side of Santa Teresa Port of Entry expected to boost business, traffic in New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- The Mexican government announced Wednesday that 440 million pesos, or just over 22 million dollars, will be invested in the Mexican side of the Santa Teresa port of Entry, ahead of expected rapid growth. Many Asian companies are moving their electric car battery production to Mexico, specifically south Juarez and The post Expansion to Mexican side of Santa Teresa Port of Entry expected to boost business, traffic in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
SANTA TERESA, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Aggravated assault in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Weird Crimes Committed In El Paso During The Month of August

August is the past, it's in the books... it's behind us. But that doesn't mean we can't look back at what exactly happened in the world of crime in El Paso. DISCLAIMER: I'm not including any serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, or domestic abuse. Those are SERIOUS crimes & we're keeping things light hearted here. If you DO experience a serious crime, you can always leave a tip for the Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

