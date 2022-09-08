ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvnewscheck.com

WHAM Rochester Anchor Duo Of Ginny Ryan And Doug Emblidge To Retire

WHAM Rochester, N.Y.’s longest running anchor duo of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored the ABC affiliate’s 5 p.m. weeknight newscast since 1990, today announced plans to retire from television. The duo, who were inducted in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Virginia State
Canandaigua, NY
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Rochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Leslie Daum: The first woman to join the Brockport FD

In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.
BROCKPORT, NY
cnycentral.com

Multiple crews battle fire in East Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene for a fire that broke out at the Walgreens in East Syracuse. The first call came in around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a reported fire at the Walgreens on Kirkville Road and Kinne Street. Members from our station...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Chamberlain
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Recruiting#Att#Monster Elite Lacrosse#Attack College#Boston College Club#Virginia Victory Events#Canandaigua Club News
96.1 The Breeze

Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York

One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
townandtourist.com

14 Best Brunch Spots In Rochester, NY (Best Cafes, Diners, & Bistros)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Going out for brunch is one of the best ways to spend a weekend morning. However, when you’re on vacation, you should be having brunch every morning. If you’re going to be visiting Rochester, NY, you may be wondering what some of the best brunch spots in the area are.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
13 WHAM

Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

20-year-old woman dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one woman dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy