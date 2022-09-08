Minnesota Crookston Soccer Faces MSU Moorhead for Highway 75 Rivalry Rock Friday; Hosts Northern State Sunday

Moorhead, Minn. – Minnesota Crookston travelled down Highway-75 to open up NSIC Volleyball play with rival Minnesota State University, Moorhead. The Dragons would hold off a late first set rally to win the first set 23-25 and then would win the second set a little more handily, 16-25. Minnesota Crookston would come back to win set three, 25-23, but would fall in the fourth set, 20-25. The Dragons would win the match, 3-1. The Golden Eagles fall to 1-8 (0-1 NSIC), while MSUM improves to 4-5 (1-0 NSIC).

