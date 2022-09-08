Minnesota Crookston Soccer Faces MSU Moorhead for Highway 75 Rivalry Rock Friday; Hosts Northern State Sunday

Read full article on original website
Related
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Puts Scare in Northern State but Fall in Four Sets
Aberdeen, S.D. – Minnesota Crookston volleyball gave Northern State a scare on Saturday afternoon in Wachs Arena, but the Wolves, who received national votes this season were able to prevail in four sets (24-26, 14-25, 25-22, 16-25). Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-9 (0-2 NSIC), while the Wolves improve to...
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Falls in Four Hard-Fought Sets to MSUM
Moorhead, Minn. – Minnesota Crookston travelled down Highway-75 to open up NSIC Volleyball play with rival Minnesota State University, Moorhead. The Dragons would hold off a late first set rally to win the first set 23-25 and then would win the second set a little more handily, 16-25. Minnesota Crookston would come back to win set three, 25-23, but would fall in the fourth set, 20-25. The Dragons would win the match, 3-1. The Golden Eagles fall to 1-8 (0-1 NSIC), while MSUM improves to 4-5 (1-0 NSIC).
goldeneaglesports.com
Penalty Kick Goal Lifts MSU Moorhead to 1-0 Victory Over Golden Eagles
CROOKSTON, Minn. – Callyn Johnson scored a penalty kick goal in the 32nd minute to send Minnesota State University Moorhead to a 1-0 victory over the University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team. The Dragons reclaim the Highway 75 Rivalry Rock for the fourth time since 2013. MSU Moorhead had...
Comments / 0