First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books
If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
Ever Seen A Yellowstone Ranger Fishing In A Geyser?
Millions of visitors come to Wyoming to check out Yellowstone National Park every year, and every year there are interesting stories that come out of those visits. You can only imagine the number of items that are lost every year at the park. Normally the items aren't left behind on purpose. There are a ton of reasons why someone could leave something behind. Sat it down and forgot it, didn't get packed up at the campsite, kid threw it out the window, or maybe the Wyoming Wind blew it away and you couldn't catch it.
Cheers! Wyoming Ranked As A Top Craft Beer State
Now, I'm all about studies that have to do with my beloved craft beer. Especially here in Southeast Wyoming, we have so many great choices for craft beer, it really isn't fair to the rest of the country. So, when I see a study that has Wyoming in the top 10 of anything that has to do with craft beer, I get excited.
Need a Break? Enjoy This Video of Wyoming Wildlife Being Wild.
I'm going to really honest with you - by 2 p.m., my brain is draaaging. Seriously, I lose all will to work. I pretty much require a mega cup of coffee and a motivational quote or video from TikTok to make it through the rest of the day. Well, today's...
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Suns Out Guns Out. Wyoming Is One Of The Most Sunburnt States
Watch out for the rays, bro! Wyoming was named one of the most sunburnt states in the US. Which, if you went to one festival this Summer without sunblock, I'm sure you agree. Heck, I even used it this Summer and STILL got burned a few times. The website Zippia...
Record-Breaking Heat Wave Continues To Bake SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Monday was another day of record to near-record setting heat in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. September 5th Evening Update: Two new record high temperatures were set today with a few other locations coming within a degree or two of the record. Another hot day expected on Tuesday with temperatures similar to today, but a few degrees hotter across western Nebraska. Later this week, the first decent cold front of the season arrives Thursday night resulting in temperatures closer to average for this time of the year.
Why Did The Wyoming Food Truck Cross The Country? To Win A Wing Championship!
If you remember, last year, the Double Dub's food truck crew made their way to Buffalo, New York in pursuit of chicken wings and glory. Well, they came back with some championship hardware from the National Buffalo Wing Festival. They came in first in the Xtra Hot competition and third in the Creative Spicy category. They also won the Spirit Award.
Queen Elizabeth II Visited Wyoming in 1984
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, K2Radio News remembers a time when Her Majesty pulled up to a Wyoming ranch in a long limousine. The Queen spent four days as a guest in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains, hosted by her friend Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.
‘An Inspiration to Women Everywhere-‘ Wyoming Leaders React to Death of Queen Elizabeth II
It was announced earlier in the day Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had "died peacefully" at Balmoral. When the news was announced, countless people offered statements, many of praise, some of condemnation of the Queen, but nobody could deny the impact she had - not just in the United Kingdom, but on the entire world.
Like We’re Surprised. Wyoming Named Top State With Hidden Travel Gems
This isn't a surprise to us, we know that we have several gems that you need to see in your lifetime in our state. The website The Travel made a list of states with the most hidden gems. Now, the only thing that I didn't agree with in the article was that we should have been ranked a little higher. We came in 9th.
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says
According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America
Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
That’s Not “STEAMBOAT” On Wyoming’s License Plate
HERESY! How dare I claim that the horse on Wyoming's license plate is NOT the famous Steamboat?. Steamboat is Wyoming's most famous bucking horse. Few could ride him and those who did were impressed at how powerful that horse was and how hard he made it on the rider. But...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
