Wyoming State

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books

If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
Ever Seen A Yellowstone Ranger Fishing In A Geyser?

Millions of visitors come to Wyoming to check out Yellowstone National Park every year, and every year there are interesting stories that come out of those visits. You can only imagine the number of items that are lost every year at the park. Normally the items aren't left behind on purpose. There are a ton of reasons why someone could leave something behind. Sat it down and forgot it, didn't get packed up at the campsite, kid threw it out the window, or maybe the Wyoming Wind blew it away and you couldn't catch it.
Cheers! Wyoming Ranked As A Top Craft Beer State

Now, I'm all about studies that have to do with my beloved craft beer. Especially here in Southeast Wyoming, we have so many great choices for craft beer, it really isn't fair to the rest of the country. So, when I see a study that has Wyoming in the top 10 of anything that has to do with craft beer, I get excited.
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Record-Breaking Heat Wave Continues To Bake SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Monday was another day of record to near-record setting heat in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. September 5th Evening Update: Two new record high temperatures were set today with a few other locations coming within a degree or two of the record. Another hot day expected on Tuesday with temperatures similar to today, but a few degrees hotter across western Nebraska. Later this week, the first decent cold front of the season arrives Thursday night resulting in temperatures closer to average for this time of the year.
Why Did The Wyoming Food Truck Cross The Country? To Win A Wing Championship!

If you remember, last year, the Double Dub's food truck crew made their way to Buffalo, New York in pursuit of chicken wings and glory. Well, they came back with some championship hardware from the National Buffalo Wing Festival. They came in first in the Xtra Hot competition and third in the Creative Spicy category. They also won the Spirit Award.
Queen Elizabeth II Visited Wyoming in 1984

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, K2Radio News remembers a time when Her Majesty pulled up to a Wyoming ranch in a long limousine. The Queen spent four days as a guest in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains, hosted by her friend Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says

According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America

Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
