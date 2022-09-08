ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GpFP_0hnGJmJI00

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1100 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

700 block of West Elm Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.

Latham Avenue and North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

1100 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

South Cole Street and State Street, Lima — Police responded to a traffic accident with property damage Wednesday evening.

1900 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.

1100 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Wednesday evening.

1100 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Tuesday.

700 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday night.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1800 block of Zeits Avenue, Lima— Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person Wednesday.

4800 block of Saint Johns Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Wednesday.

3300 block of North West Street, Lima — A forgery was reported Wednesday.

4200 block of Elida Road, Lima — A forgery was reported Wednesday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person Wednesday.

2000 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Wednesday.

200 block of West Pearl Street, Beaverdam — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Wednesday.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

Related
Delphos Herald

Delphos PD reports for August 2022

DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department received 418 calls for service in the month of August, bringing the total to 2714 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of August and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

Lima’s ‘hidden’ museum holds open house

LIMA — “Every time we put on an open house, we still find people who haven’t been here,” said Wayne York, coordinator of open houses and John H. Keller Memorial Sr. advisory board member for the Lincoln Park Railway Exhibit. After Sunday’s four-hour open house, however,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Daniel N. Edwards, 44, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 18 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Sept. 2. Kadren Artis, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire

LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
City
Beaverdam, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Lima News

Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft

LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown’s Refuse Service and his former boss.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

First of three bar fight participants sentenced

LIMA — One of three Allen County residents charged in a bar fight earlier this year that left a local man with extensive facial fractures was sentenced Friday to four years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault. Nicholas Williams, 22, was the first person to...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: 1970 Oldsmobile 442 topped 300,000 miles

ARLINGTON – David Engle was 22 years old in 1969 when his new Oldsmobile 442 arrived the week of Thanksgiving. The Piqua man bought it from Norris Olds in West Milton. It was special-ordered straight from the factory, arriving with a window sticker price of $3,075. It was quite...
PIQUA, OH
wktn.com

Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday

There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
KENTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crestwood Drive#North Cable Road#South Cole Street#Wednesd
hometownstations.com

UPDATE: LPD releases new information on Allentown Walmart incident

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We have more information on the situation that happened at the Allentown Walmart in Lima Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called out around 5 p.m. to the west side Walmart for a call that a man had a gun inside the store. The man was reportedly pointing the gun at people. Officers arrived on the scene as employees and customers began evacuating from the store. The patrol officers found the subject shortly after entering the Walmart. He backed into a corner and refused to come out. Soon after this, investigators arrived on scene and began to talk with the man, who was distraught. This conversation continued for about an hour and a half. The incident ended around 7 p.m. with the man surrendering to police. No one was injured. The man was transported to Mercy Health-Saint Rita's for a mental evaluation. This case remains under investigation and the Lima Police Department is not releasing the subject's name at this time.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart

LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lima News

Kitchen fire temporarily closes Elida Rd. Wendy’s

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Lunch hour at Wendy’s on Elida Road featured an unwelcome surprise on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., a fire in the kitchen caused employees and diners to evacuate the building at 2339 Elida Rd., Lima. American Township Fire Department responded with 2 fire engines and an ambulance, although no injuries were reported and the fire was contained with fire extinguishers and water from inside the building.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Armed man taken into custody after Lima Walmart evacuation

LIMA — Details are emerging following an incident Thursday afternoon at the Allentown Road Walmart that prompted the evacuation of all staff and customers and a large response from multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders. According to a release by Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, at about...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Pam and Tom Ditto

DELPHOS — Pam and Tom Ditto are celebrating 40 years of marriage. Ditto and the former Pam Peters were married Sept. 11, 1982, at High Street United Methodist Church, Lima. They are the parents of two children, Emily (Eric) Sharp of Delphos and Jack Ditto of Yellowstone National Park, WY.
DELPHOS, OH
Daily Advocate

Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Bluelick Road construction to close lanes Monday and Tuesday

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Allen County Engineer’s Office is notifying drivers of construction on Bluelick Road between Sugar Street and Slabtown Road on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bluelick Road will be reduced to one lane for road paving, weather...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
296
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy