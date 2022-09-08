ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated...
September 11 - 21 Years Later for Montana's Military (MAFB)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For many of our men and women in uniform, the events of September 11, 2001 changed their lives forever; and every person has a different story or memory when it comes to those tragic events. Assistant Fire Chief at Malmstrom Air Force Base, MSgt William Strauss,...
VA to hold virtual healthcare meeting for women veterans

HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place this Friday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana). “Women are...
Suspect barricaded in Belgrade home found deceased

Just after 6:00 pm, the subject who was barricaded in a house in Belgrade was found deceased from a self-inflected gunshot Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said. Another jurisdiction’s coroner’s office will investigate along with the Division of Criminal Investigation. Streets that were closed are reopening to residents.
‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats Dominate Morehead State 63-13

Check out the highlights from Montana State's 63-13 victory at home over Morehead State. Montana State set the tone early Saturday afternoon against Morehead State, scoring touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions of the game to take a 21-0 lead.
BOZEMAN, MT

