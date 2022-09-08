Read full article on original website
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated...
Fort Belknap suicide prevention program looks to help by restoring Native culture
HARLEM — The metaphor is both simple and stunning: A group of people, all at life’s edge, teetering on the brink of survival. One of the people jumps and several more follow. That’s what happened at Fort Belknap in 2019, when a cluster of suicides triggered a response...
September 11 - 21 Years Later for Montana's Military (MAFB)
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For many of our men and women in uniform, the events of September 11, 2001 changed their lives forever; and every person has a different story or memory when it comes to those tragic events. Assistant Fire Chief at Malmstrom Air Force Base, MSgt William Strauss,...
TN Secretary of State, General Assembly’s recognized with #1 Election Integrity Ranking
Thanks to the laws passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and 95 county election commissions, Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition...
VA to hold virtual healthcare meeting for women veterans
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place this Friday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana). “Women are...
Suspect barricaded in Belgrade home found deceased
Just after 6:00 pm, the subject who was barricaded in a house in Belgrade was found deceased from a self-inflected gunshot Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said. Another jurisdiction’s coroner’s office will investigate along with the Division of Criminal Investigation. Streets that were closed are reopening to residents.
‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
Montana child tested for elevated lead levels after wearing now recalled sandals
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
HIGHLIGHTS: Montana Grizzlies Take Down South Dakota 24-7
Check out the highlights from Montana's 24-7 victory over South Dakota. The Grizzlies offense didn't waste any time Saturday afternoon, immediately taking the opening possession down the field for a touchdown.
HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats Dominate Morehead State 63-13
Check out the highlights from Montana State's 63-13 victory at home over Morehead State. Montana State set the tone early Saturday afternoon against Morehead State, scoring touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions of the game to take a 21-0 lead.
