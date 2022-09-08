Read full article on original website
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
Santa Monica Mirror
Developer Demolishes 77-Year-Old Promenade Property to Make Way for Sleek Three-Story Building
Building was formerly the home of Lush Cosmetics, sunglasses store Chilli Beans and office space. Developer Blatteis & Schnur Inc. has demolished a 77-year-old building on the Third Street Promenade with plans to build a three-story structure with large glass walls. The website describes the developer’s plans for the property...
theregistrysocal.com
Majestic Asset Management Buys 248,961 SQFT Office Building in El Monte for $73MM￼
Los Angeles –– CBRE announced the sale of the Telstar Building, a 248,961-sq.-ft. industrial and office property located at 9320 Telstar Avenue in El Monte, Calif. Rising Realty Partners and Brasa Capital Management sold the building to Majestic Asset Management, Inc. for $73 million. CBRE’s Michael Longo ,...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
2urbangirls.com
Veterans Village makes its debut in Carson
51 affordable and supportive units on Figueroa Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held on August 25 marked the grand opening of Veterans Village of Carson, a new affordable and supportive housing development built by Thomas Safran & Associates. The complex, which sits at the southwest corner of Carson and Figueroa Streets...
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage
GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
2urbangirls.com
Commenter responds to our Inglewood real estate articles
INGLEWOOD – We recently published an article on homes languishing on the market in the city of Inglewood. We based our opinion on the listings days on the market. One reader provided this response to our article Inglewood properties languish on the market. I think it’s a little premature...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide
Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes. Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
knock-la.com
12 Tiny Homes Destroyed and 10 Damaged in Fire at the West LA VA
The VA called the Los Angeles Fire Department at 12:12 AM on September 9, 2022, reporting that 11 Tiny Homes were ablaze. The flames had spread in minutes across the units. Residents who woke up in time scrambled to gather their possessions, while others who were not promptly notified lost their belongings to the fire.
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
davisvanguard.org
My View: LA Times Editorial Notes That California’s Laws Prioritize Housing Cars Rather Than People
In an editorial on Friday, the LA Times wrote that Governor Newsom “can chip away at one of the biggest barriers to building more housing, more cheaply. All he has to do is buck the naysayers, including from Los Angeles, and sign Assembly Bill 2097 to eliminate parking requirements in new development near transit.”
