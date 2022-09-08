ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Veterans Village makes its debut in Carson

51 affordable and supportive units on Figueroa Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held on August 25 marked the grand opening of Veterans Village of Carson, a new affordable and supportive housing development built by Thomas Safran & Associates. The complex, which sits at the southwest corner of Carson and Figueroa Streets...
CARSON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
Asbarez News

Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage

GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Commenter responds to our Inglewood real estate articles

INGLEWOOD – We recently published an article on homes languishing on the market in the city of Inglewood. We based our opinion on the listings days on the market. One reader provided this response to our article Inglewood properties languish on the market. I think it’s a little premature...
INGLEWOOD, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
INGLEWOOD, CA
knock-la.com

12 Tiny Homes Destroyed and 10 Damaged in Fire at the West LA VA

The VA called the Los Angeles Fire Department at 12:12 AM on September 9, 2022, reporting that 11 Tiny Homes were ablaze. The flames had spread in minutes across the units. Residents who woke up in time scrambled to gather their possessions, while others who were not promptly notified lost their belongings to the fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
