Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus, suspected gunman in custody 02:43

MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade.

"The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome.

The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones.

The teen reportedly shot them when they didn't hand them over and then ran off.

"The question that the detectives are asking themselves right now is a 16-year-old armed with firearms. They've recovered now, up to two firearms on the scene," said Colome.

Police set up a perimeter and took the 16-year-old in custody after several neighbors reported seeing him run through their backyards.

"And that's what we're asking ourselves and that's what we should be enraged about as a community, why is a 16-year-old shooting at twelve-year-olds," said Colome.

Colome said "We did have witnesses helping us out and they did have information that they saw someone running through backyards so want to thank those individuals for calling 911 and giving us information to help us establish a perimeter and take those persons in to custody."

Police said both the 12-year-olds were listed as stable at the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Colome also told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "We need to keep working as a community and we need to stay focused. Parents need to talk to their children and be involved in their lives. We need to go through their book bags and their phones. We need to be on top of them and have that open line of communication with our youth because that is going to give us clues and anybody else if you are a family member or a neighbor who knows that a juvenile is up to no good and maybe carrying guns or you have any information you need to call us."

Colome says it is not known how the shooter was able to acquire the weapons.

CBS4 caught up with the mothers of both 12-year-old victims at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Both mothers said they did not want to say anything right now.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Police Directory Freddy Ramirez reacted to the shooting, "I am appalled that a 16-year-old was in possession of a rifle and two handguns. I am deeply disturbed that he used one of these firearms to shoot two of our innocent children. No parent should have to worry about their child while they wait for the school bus. We could have lost two lives today, and now three families are affected by senseless gun violence. These issues begin at home and can be addressed early on. We will continue to be a presence and resource in our community."