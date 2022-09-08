Rising: September 8, 2022

EUROPE’S DEMISE? Continent-wide protests blame NATO, EU Energy Policy: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to widespread protests against Europe’s ongoing energy crisis.

Briahna Joy Gray: Identity politics CON GAME sinks Stacey Abrams’ campaign

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that identity politics are sinking Stacey Abrams’ (D-Ga.) gubernatorial campaign.

Gavin Newsom PLEADS with Californians to reduce energy usage as heat wave threatens grid OVERLOAD

Energy and environmental reporter at the L.A. Times, Sammy Roth, weighs in on the strain on energy resources in California as the state deals with extreme heat.

Kiwi Farms forum SCRUBBED FROM INTERNET after alleged attacks on trans Twitch streamer

An ‘online hate forum’ called Kiwi Farms has been removed from the internet after users allegedly harassed and stalked a transgender twitch streamer. Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave react.

Religious employers NOT required to cover HIV prevention drugs: Judge. Bri & Robby DEBATE

A U.S. district judge in Texas ruled this week that workplace healthcare plans do not need to cover HIV prevention drugs if it violates an employer’s religious beliefs. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Snapchat screwup: DNC, Planned Parenthood obtained data on REPUBLICAN users by mistake

In a slip up, social media giant Snap Inc. reportedly allowed leading Democratic campaigns and party committees to unwittingly tap into a repository of Republican voter data to better target their Midterm advertisements. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Hillary Clinton PRAISES Biden’s OMINOUS ‘Dark Brandon’ speech: It was ‘strong and necessary’

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offers her take on President Biden’s address about threats to democracy, deeming it a ‘strong and necessary speech.’ Brianna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

CNN falls FURTHER behind competitors amidst rebrand, is network A LOST CAUSE? Bri & Robby discuss

CNN ratings continue to fall as CEO Chris Licht attempts to implement new changes at the network, according to The New York Post. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.