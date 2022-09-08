ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Rising: September 8, 2022

EUROPE’S DEMISE? Continent-wide protests blame NATO, EU Energy Policy: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to widespread protests against Europe’s ongoing energy crisis.

Briahna Joy Gray: Identity politics CON GAME sinks Stacey Abrams’ campaign

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that identity politics are sinking Stacey Abrams’ (D-Ga.) gubernatorial campaign.

Gavin Newsom PLEADS with Californians to reduce energy usage as heat wave threatens grid OVERLOAD

Energy and environmental reporter at the L.A. Times, Sammy Roth, weighs in on the strain on energy resources in California as the state deals with extreme heat.

Kiwi Farms forum SCRUBBED FROM INTERNET after alleged attacks on trans Twitch streamer

An ‘online hate forum’ called Kiwi Farms has been removed from the internet after users allegedly harassed and stalked a transgender twitch streamer. Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave react.

Religious employers NOT required to cover HIV prevention drugs: Judge. Bri & Robby DEBATE

A U.S. district judge in Texas ruled this week that workplace healthcare plans do not need to cover HIV prevention drugs if it violates an employer’s religious beliefs. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Snapchat screwup: DNC, Planned Parenthood obtained data on REPUBLICAN users by mistake

In a slip up, social media giant Snap Inc. reportedly allowed leading Democratic campaigns and party committees to unwittingly tap into a repository of Republican voter data to better target their Midterm advertisements. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Hillary Clinton PRAISES Biden’s OMINOUS ‘Dark Brandon’ speech: It was ‘strong and necessary’

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offers her take on President Biden’s address about threats to democracy, deeming it a ‘strong and necessary speech.’ Brianna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

CNN falls FURTHER behind competitors amidst rebrand, is network A LOST CAUSE? Bri & Robby discuss

CNN ratings continue to fall as CEO Chris Licht attempts to implement new changes at the network, according to The New York Post. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

The Hill

Democracy’s ‘derangement’: The people, not the politicians, need to change the system

In his recent speech in Philadelphia, President Biden warned that American democracy is not guaranteed. “We have to defend it, protect it, and stand up for it,” he declared, challenging the nation once again to “come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy, regardless of your ideology.” The mission is spot on, but he provided no evidence of a strategy to do the job. And his diagnosis of the problem to be solved — in stride with today’s political culture of blame — is principally ad hominem, pointing exclusively to “the other side” for what ails our political culture.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Biden leaves American Muslims wanting

When President Biden was elected in 2020, Muslim Americans hoped to see a change in representation in government. At the time, hate crimes against Muslims were on the rise, and anti-Islamic rhetoric was surging, which critics attribute, in part, to former President Trump. The former president took a hardline stance...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

A ‘coalition of the drilling’ can starve Putin’s petrodollars

As Vladimir Putin’s army continues its assault on Ukraine, G7 countries have unveiled a price cap scheme on Russian oil exports to limit the Kremlin’s lucrative oil revenues. Despite the good intentions underlying the cap, experience suggests that these efforts alone will be insufficient to bleed the Russian war machine of financial resources. Rather, a genuine commitment to driving down Putin’s petrodollars requires a coalition of oil-producing countries to ramp up the global oil supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
