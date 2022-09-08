ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows

Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
New Fall event at Moncus Park: Trick-or-treating and more

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will host a fall-themed event in October that will feature trick-or-treating, local food vendors, and more. As fall approaches, Moncus Park will host Autumn in the Oaks, on October 29. The fall-themed event will be filled with fun for the whole family. In...
Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods

Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Church Point hospital CEO addresses rumors

New Acadia St. Landry Hospital CEO Micheal LeJeune spoke about his plans as head of the facility during the hospital board’s regular August meeting recently. “Tomorrow already makes five weeks that I have been at this facility, and it just seems like time is flying by,” LeJeune said. “Since I have been here, I 100% see why we have people that have been here 20, 30, 40, 50 years. It’s simply…
Robotic hip surgery procedure leading to better patient outcomes, doctor says

A robotic hip surgery procedure is relatively new but is expected to lead to betters outcomes for patients. Dr. Malcolm Stubbs, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine, spoke about the procedure with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette about the robotic surgical assistant, called ROSA, and the robotic hip surgery procedure that Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital has recently added.
