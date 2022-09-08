Read full article on original website
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
LSU vs. Southern: What you need to know about traffic, security, tickets and more
Typically a non-conference football game in Tiger Stadium isn't the biggest game of the year, but the LSU-Southern contest Saturday is expected to strain resources as though it were a contest with national championship implications. The Baton Rouge universities will play for the first time ever, even though both schools...
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
Record-setting first quarter lifts LSU over Southern in game remembered for the bands
Brian Kelly realized he might have contributed to the problem. As he evaluated himself this week after a messy season-opening loss, Kelly believed he had given LSU’s players too much to think about, making them hesitate. Kelly wanted them to play fast and physical from the beginning of the...
LSU notebook: Brian Kelly switches up O-line, BJ Ojulari sits it out, Tigers get five takeaways
After struggling in the season opener against Florida State last Sunday night, LSU’s offensive line underwent an extensive makeover for the home opener against Southern on Saturday night. Coach Brian Kelly started four of the same players who opened the Florida State game, but he decided to shuffle his...
After struggling against Florida State, LSU offensive line gets a makeover for game with Southern
After struggling in the season opener against Florida State last Sunday night, LSU’s offensive line underwent an extensive makeover for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern on Saturday night. Coach Brian Kelly started four of the same players who opened the Florida State game, but he decided to...
Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a run. Here's how Baton Rouge runners honored her memory
Eliza Fletcher was going for a run in Memphis last week when she was abducted and killed. Early Friday morning, joining thousands of people across the country, a group of Baton Rouge runners paid tribute to her in an event called Finish Eliza's Run. Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with...
Here are Southern's top three players to watch for in Saturday's matchup with LSU
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
James Gill: Plan to house juvenile offenders at Angola has bleeding hearts in a tizzy
You can see why the plan to rehouse a bunch of juvenile offenders on the grounds of the Angola state pen put so many bleeding hearts in a tizzy. Just think of the psychological trauma caused by proximity to such desperate specimens. The adult inmates must have been trembling in their boots. Those kids are wild.
In Catholic's showdown with Warren Easton, a late fourth-quarter surge made the difference
Daniel Beale threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score, and Barry Remo II widened a narrow lead when he rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, helping Catholic-Baton Rouge defeat Warren Easton 43-34 victory Friday at Pan American Stadium. The Bears (1-1) took a 29-26 lead into...
Miscues pile up on John Curtis in loss to Zachary
Fumbles and missed opportunities seldom are a formula for success. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis acknowledged that point after a 40-21 loss to top-ranked Zachary on Friday night. Running back Kameron Thomas ran for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein passed for 199 yards and three...
