ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz was just one part of the Washington Commanders’ plan to open up the offense. Drafting Jahan Dotson in the first round, along with getting receiver Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas back from injuries, is expected to give Wentz plenty of options to work with. Wentz completing TD passes to Dotson, Samuel and recently extended top wideout Terry McLaurin in a season-opening victory against Jacksonville showed the best of what this offense could be. The Detroit Lions are up next in Week 2. “We’re very versatile, and I think that’s what makes us...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 41 MINUTES AGO