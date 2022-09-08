ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise approved 6 projects in July

By Independent Newsmedia
 3 days ago
File photo

Here are Surprise projects approved in July:

ADMINISTRATIVE

ELLEN RANCH MAIN AMENITY - SITE PLAN

160 Drive and Bronco Trail

REPLAT OF MARKETPLACE AT THE CITY

Litchfied at Statler Blvd., Greenway Road and Bullard

TACO BELL RESTAURANT

Waddell and Loop 303

PIONEER MATERIAL SITE PLAN

16226 N. Church St.

PARADISI PARCEL B MHC (AKA SYCAMORE FARMS)

Cactus and Loop 303

MHC -PARADISI PARCEL A

11881 N. 169 Ave.

Contact the city of Surprise Community Development Department at 623-222-3000.

Comments / 0

 

Surprise, AZ
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

