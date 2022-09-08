Surprise approved 6 projects in July
Here are Surprise projects approved in July:
ADMINISTRATIVE
ELLEN RANCH MAIN AMENITY - SITE PLAN
160 Drive and Bronco Trail
REPLAT OF MARKETPLACE AT THE CITY
Litchfied at Statler Blvd., Greenway Road and Bullard
TACO BELL RESTAURANT
Waddell and Loop 303
PIONEER MATERIAL SITE PLAN
16226 N. Church St.
PARADISI PARCEL B MHC (AKA SYCAMORE FARMS)
Cactus and Loop 303
MHC -PARADISI PARCEL A
11881 N. 169 Ave.
Contact the city of Surprise Community Development Department at 623-222-3000.
