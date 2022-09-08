Read full article on original website
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. MURPHY, AARON DAVID. Age: 53. Address: GREEN...
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
Elko Daily Free Press
Trona mine still going strong after 60 years
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
